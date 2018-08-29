Tribune Media Reaches Retransmission Consent and Carriage Agreements with Verizon Fios TV, Atlantic Broadband, and Google Fiber

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribune Media (NYSE: TRCO) today announced that it has reached comprehensive agreements on retransmission and carriage consent with Verizon Fios TV, Atlantic Broadband and Google Fiber.

The agreements cover Tribune local TV stations providing service to more than 3.6 million subscribers, primarily in the Northeast and Southeast regions of the country. The agreements also provide for carriage of Tribune's cable entertainment network WGN America. Specific terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 77 million households, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 54 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago's WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

