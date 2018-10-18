Tribute to Our Nation's Heroes

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Expectation Church in Fairfax, Virginia will observe the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day with two special services. Senior Pastor David R. Stokes, a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, broadcaster and historian, will share an inspiring message to mark the occasion. All active, former, and retired military personnel are invited to attend and will receive a beautiful commemorative coin.

Representatives from area veteran's organizations will be on hand to share information for veterans, care givers, and families of veterans. Emergency vehicles and personnel from Fairfax County's police, fire and emergency medical services will also be on site and students from Unit VA 20012 Chantilly Academy Air Force JROTC Color Guard will present the nation's colors.

WHEN: Sunday, November 11, 2018, duplicate programs at 9am and 10:45am

WHERE: Expectation Church, 4602 West Ox Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030

expectation.church/veterans

