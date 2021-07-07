TRIBVN Healthcare and CYPATH Announce a Multi-Year Partnership Agreement to Digitalize the CYPATH Pathology Group

PARIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIBVN Healthcare today announced a new partnership with Lyon-based CYPATH. This collaboration will allow the group's 60 pathologists to move to a digital workflow to collaborate around a shared database over the next few years thanks to the integration of advanced digital pathology workflows. CYPATH's laboratory aims to scan two million slides per year. So far, an estimated less than five percent of labs across Europe have enhanced their pathology operation through digitalization.

TRIBVN Healthcare Calopix digital pathology solution

"Since our inception, CYPATH has been leading the way in pathology. Today, we demonstrate our continued commitment to providing the most advanced, accurate and data-driven solutions for our clients," says Philippe Chalabreysse, President at CYPATH. "We selected TRIBVN Healthcare after a thorough and rigorous assessment to ensure we lean on the right partner, and we look forward to the journey."

"TRIBVN's deep expertise in the end-to-end pathology workflow is what our organization needs to ensure a successful implementation of digital pathology in our group. IT will play a critical role and we trust their expertise," says Laurent Huguenin, Head of IT at CYPATH.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Increased quality in routine and complex diagnoses Data-sharing and remote second-opinion capabilities Cost-reduction in slide transport and logistics Better productivity and confidence via the implementation of AI-powered automation algorithms Higher-efficiency workflows

"We're looking forward to deepen our collaboration with CYPATH and to help them take a leading role in pathology advancement and look forward to their continued success. Besides implementing digital pathology, the agreement will allow us to cooperate on AI development to shape the future of pathology," says Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at TRIBVN.

About TRIBVN Healthcare: TRIBVN Healthcare empowers confident decisions. The Paris-based privately held company addresses a significant and fast-growing unmet need for expert end-to-end pathology department digitalization. It is a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage and organization, web-based image management system (IMS), image analysis using AI-powered deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing and peer review, and reporting. Its award-winning core platform CaloPix is regarded as a leader in the industry. Its deep and decade-long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking to transition to digital successfully. Find out more at www.tribvn-hc.com.

About CYPATH: CYPATH is a private diagnostics group with more than 60 pathologists specialized in Anatomy and Pathological Cytology, associated in SELAS (liberal practice company by simplified action). The group is the result of successive associations of various medical practices located in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté and Grand-Est. They collaborate with nearly 80 healthcare systems and a wide range of private offices, both generalists and specialists (Surgery, Dermatology, Radiology, Gynecology, Midwifery, etc.). Find out more at www.cypath.fr

