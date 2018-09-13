Trick-Or-Treat! Peapod Releases Third-Annual List Of Top-Selling Halloween Candy

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, releases its list of the top candy favored for trick-or-treating. With an array of options in chocolate, sweet, and sour candies, Peapod helps customers stock up on their Halloween favorites in time for trick-or-treaters on October 31st.

So, what will trick-or-treaters be snacking on this Halloween? According to Peapod's sales trends, the top five Halloween candies across all Peapod's sites are:

Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars Brach's Candy Corn Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars

"Shoppers come to Peapod for a convenient solution for their weekly grocery shopping, but we are always working to help with the specialty seasonal items on their lists as well," said Spencer Baird, senior vice president of merchandising for Peapod. "The majority of our customers use their Peapod order as an opportunity to check things off their to-do list, and one thing that really stands out in October is buying candy for Halloween."

Popular in each market are Kit Kat Candy Bars, taking the overall top spot for the third year in a row! Every region has a penchant for chocolatey treats, and the top five candies in both Chicago and New York are all chocolate varieties; the D.C. region was the only market with a non-chocolate treat snagging the top spot – Brach's Candy Corn.

The top candies by region are:

New York / New Jersey : 1. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 2. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars, 3. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 4. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, 5. Fun Size Milky Way Bars

: 1. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 2. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars, 3. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 4. Milk Chocolate Bars, 5. Fun Size Milky Way Bars Chicago / Wisconsin / Indiana : 1. Fun Size Milky Way Bars, 2. Fun Size Nestle Butterfinger Bars, 3. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 4. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 5. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars

: 1. Fun Size Milky Way Bars, 2. Fun Size Nestle Butterfinger Bars, 3. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 4. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 5. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars Pennsylvania : 1. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, 2. Brach's Candy Corn , 3. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 4. Tootsie Roll Pops, 5. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

: 1. Milk Chocolate Bars, 2. Brach's , 3. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 4. Tootsie Roll Pops, 5. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups D.C. region: 1. Brach's Candy Corn , 2. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 3. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 4. Fun Size Peanut M&M's, 5. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars

1. Brach's , 2. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 3. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 4. Fun Size Peanut M&M's, 5. Milk Chocolate Bars New England: 1. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars, 2. Brach's Candy Corn , 3. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars, 4. Snack Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 5. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars

In addition to having different favorite candies, the regions also stock up at different times. While the window of Halloween candy sales is heaviest between October 15th and 31st, shoppers in the Chicagoland, D.C. and New England markets are the biggest procrastinators with the highest volume of sales happening on October 30th, while shoppers in Pennsylvania make their candy purchases the earliest with the highest volume sold on October 20th.

In addition to its huge assortment of candy, Peapod also has an option to shop for trick-or-treaters with food allergies. Peapod supports the Teal Pumpkin Project, a program that raises awareness of food allergies and promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season. Offering a variety of non-food goodies to be handed out in lieu of candy, participants are encouraged to put a Teal Pumpkin on their stoop, signifying they are an allergen-free stop for trick-or-treaters so every kid can enjoy the spooky and fun-filled night safely.

