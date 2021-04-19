Tricoci University Expands Bridgeview Campus

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , a leader in cosmetology, barbering and esthetics education, recently announced the expansion of its Bridgeview beauty school location. The 6,800 square foot addition will open to the public on April 21st and includes three new theory classrooms, two large spa clinics, and the ability to provide salon services to guests. Designed specifically to house the esthetician students, the new facility will allow Tricoci University to cater to the ever-growing demand for its esthetics program and increase the student body to approximately 200 students.

Located just outside of Chicago's southwest side at 7350 West 87th Street in Bridgeview, IL – Bridgeview is one of fifteen Tricoci University campuses across Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The facility first opened in 2006, two years after Mario Tricoci founded the university after successfully building a chain of upscale salons and day spas around Chicago. This campus, with the additional expansion space, currently offers four programs – cosmetology, esthetics, barbering, and teacher training – and now has a total of 15,500 square feet of space that includes a clinic area, theory room, dispensary, library, wet room, lounges, and classrooms.

"Tricoci University views education as a vehicle for advancement, both personal and professional, which is why we take such pride in serving our students as they pursue career education training," says Joy McClure, Chief Admissions Officer. "Expanding our current location in the Bridgeview market will allow us to serve a greater number of students interested in becoming a beauty professional within their respective field, while providing the local community with high-quality spa or salon services at a substantially discounted rate."

To open the newly expanded Bridgeview campus, and share the space with the broader community – Tricoci University will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 21st at 10:00 am. Each guest in attendance will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win complimentary skin care consultation and signature facial to celebrate the grand opening.

For students interested in attending the Bridgeview campus, the cosmetology and esthetics programs both offer full-time and part-time curriculums, while the barbering and teacher training programs only offer a part-time experience. For more information on the new Bridgeview campus and the services available there, visit the Salon Services page on the Tricoci University website.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 16 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu .

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture