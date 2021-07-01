Trident DMG Co-Founder Eleanor McManus Named Industry Innovator by PR News

As a founder of the nonprofit Press Forward, McManus has led numerous efforts to foster respectful professional environments and support more women advance in the communications field. The group was formed in part due to McManus's work to bolster women's workplace safety and anti-gender discrimination initiatives as part of the MeToo movement, which also led her to become a key commentator and opinion writer on these issues. She has authored opinion pieces and/or provided topical insights for CNN , PR Week , the Washington Post, the Associated Press, The Daily Beast, The Today Show, Fox News, Forbes, and many other leading national outlets.

McManus' dedication to these causes is also rooted in her Trident DMG client work, as she has worked with numerous women across a wide variety of industries share their MeToo experiences. Noteworthy examples include her effective media strategies for Francoise Brougher, the former COO of Pinterest who received the largest U.S. public settlement for an individual gender discrimination case, the nonprofit Silence Breakers Alliance's efforts to overhaul newsroom workplace culture, and numerous women as they looked to tell their stories.

"Eleanor embodies our firm's principles of being the smartest, working the hardest, and delivering the most for our clients. Her achievements alone as a strategist and leader in the field make her worthy of this recognition, but her work as a fierce advocate for women in the media and communications industries make this honor especially well-deserved," said Joshua P. Galper, co-founder and partner of Trident DMG and Davis Goldberg & Galper.

"From CNN to her groundbreaking work with Press Forward, Eleanor's efforts to form respectful and safe professional environments have helped countless women build their own careers. She has been an industry innovator from day one, and I am thrilled that this award shines a light on her many accomplishments," said Adam W. Goldberg, co-founder and partner of Trident DMG and Davis Goldberg & Galper.

PR News staff chose the honorees after a lengthy application process. This year's Awards Gala will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 28, at 3 PM ET. Those interested in virtually attending can register here.

A full bio for McManus can be found here: https://www.tridentdmg.com/eleanor-s-mcmanus/

