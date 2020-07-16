Trident® Gum And T-Pain Team Up To Launch New Limited-Edition Trident Gum Chew Tunes Packs

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes life gets off track and you can't seem to find your beat. To help consumers restore their rhythm and chew through those moments, TRIDENT Gum and T-Pain have collaborated to launch #ChewTunes. The brand-new customizable experience allows fans to drop their own beat using the #ChewTunes Instagram filter. Consumers 16 and older can win a trip to the 63rd GRAMMY Awards® or a cash prize just for dropping an original beat!

The limited edition TRIDENT Gum Chew Tunes packs are available in four iconic flavors – Original, Spearmint, Watermelon Twist & Tropical Twist – and each corresponds to a unique instrumental sound for a completely original tune. Whether it's a funky sound with Original or an island-inspired rhythm with Tropical Twist, fans can chew through their day and jam out with their #ChewTunes beat!

For a chance to win, fans can drop a beat using the #ChewTunes Instagram filter and post their beat on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #ChewTunes #Sweepstakes and #TridentGum. One lucky winner will win his or her choice of a Cash Prize of $10,500 OR a trip for two to attend the 63rd GRAMMY Awards®. And that's not all! Trident Gum is giving more chances to win via the sweepstakes website chewtunes.com. Fans can visit the site for a chance to score instant win prizes including Bluetooth® stereo turntables, streaming music gift cards and Bluetooth headphones.

"The TRIDENT Gum brand knows life can sometimes get off track and throw you off your game. We're working with T-Pain to encourage fans to create and share their own #ChewTunes beat through an interactive experience," said Iryna Shandarivska, Senior Category Director at Mondelēz International. "Chew Tunes gives consumers a tool to restore their rhythm in a fun and engaging way."

Join T-Pain in creating a custom Chew Tunes beat and jam out with a new musical creation.

Scan the QR code printed inside a TRIDENT Gum Chew Tunes pack using a smart phone's camera to unlock an interactive AR experience through Instagram Stories, tap the screen and create a beat!

For a chance to win, share your tune on Instagram using the hashtags #ChewTunes, #Sweepstakes and #TridentGum, tweet it using #ChewTunes, #Sweepstakes and #TridentGum, or visit ChewTunes.com for free and bonus means of entry.

The TRIDENT Gum #ChewTunes Sweepstakes is open through Nov. 1, 2020. The grand prize drawing will be held on Nov. 2, 2020.

For the Official Rules and to learn more about how to participate in the TRIDENT Gum #ChewTunes Sweepstakes visit ChewTunes.com. To stay tuned for updates, follow @TridentGum on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and use #ChewTunes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER Trident Chew Tunes. Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion starts 12:00 am ET on 5/14/20 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 11/1/20. Open to residents of the 50 U.S., D.C. & PR 16 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families and those living in the same household are ineligible. Enter/Play online at http://www.Chewtunes.com. For Official Rules, prize descriptions, how to enter without making a purchase, and odds of winning, visit http://www.Chewtunes.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global.

