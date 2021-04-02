Trident Marine Group Welcomes Charlie Petosa as New Vice President of Maritime Operations

Charlie is a proven leader with an unmatched client-oriented approach. With over 25 years of experience in the maritime industry, Charlie is a highly respected executive specializing in guiding growth through inspired and strategic leadership. Charlie excels at meeting and exceeding aggressive business objectives with unparalleled professionalism.

"We are very excited to have Charlie on board as he is a natural team builder and skilled at inspiring teams to deliver exceptional service. This will strengthen our company and ensure we deliver on our 'Yacht Butler' service so our clients can enjoy more of their precious time on the water," said Jeremy Parks, Executive Vice President.

Before joining Trident Marine Group, Charlie worked as an accomplished General Manager for the world-renowned Hinckley Yachts, where he led day-to-day operations at their Annapolis service center while simultaneously planning and implementing a new sport boat service center strategy. Charlie has extensive experience in both recreational and large yacht segments, and has worked as the Chief Operating Officer for Northrop & Johnson Yachts-Ships, VP of Sales and Marketing for Ocean Marine Yacht Center, and Vice President for West Marine and West Marine Megayacht Supply.

"As a life-long boater who has also had the privilege of working in the boat and yacht services business my entire professional career, I welcome the opportunity to lead the team at Trident Marine Group. We aim to exceed boaters' expectations through our 'Yacht Butler' program and will work tirelessly to ensure boaters dreams are realized," said Charlie Petosa.

We look forward to blending Charlie's diverse wealth of transformational talents into Trident Marine Group's proven record of success with our current and future interests.

Trident Marine Group

Trident Marine Group is a division of the Jerome J. Parks Companies, a diversified real estate development, construction, operation, and management company headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. Founded in 1955, the company has been involved in excess of $2 billion of real estate transactions. Our maritime experience dates back to the late 1960s in Annapolis with continuous operation and involvement ever since. Trident Marine Group has become one of the most respected marine operators in the country. Specializing in management and consulting, we're the total maritime management platform, covering everything from marina consulting through turnkey operation of your facility. Trident remains committed to developing and maintaining first class facilities, as well as providing superior customer service.

