Trident Seafoods Issues Voluntary Recall For Undeclared Allergen (Egg White) In Product

Gordon Choice® Imitation Crab Supreme Style is packed in vacuum-sealed plastic 40-ounce packages. Each package is marked with a lot code, and the recall is limited to the following lot codes: M828803, M904202, M916303, and M935004, M016004.

No illnesses or allergenic reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered through internal product and label review that product containing egg white was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of eggs.

Consumers who have purchased Gordon Choice® Imitation Crab Supreme Style are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-413-4749, or by email to [email protected].

SOURCE Trident Seafoods

www.tridentseafoods.com

