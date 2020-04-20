Tridiuum Enables Remote Behavioral Healthcare for Providers and Patients with Addition of Video Sessions

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, today announced the addition of HIPAA-compliant video capabilities to its Tridiuum ONE platform to enhance tele-behavioral health sessions. The cloud-based platform combines a digital behavioral health assessment with advanced analytics to rapidly identify patient behavioral health issues, assign risk scores, and generate alerts which are immediately available to guide the virtual session.

"Our goal is to be responsive to provider needs right now. Therapists, social workers, and psychologists can get on the platform today and conduct their first secure, high definition, virtual session with patients within 24 hours," said Tridiuum CEO Mark Redlus.

In recognition of the unprecedented challenges facing healthcare providers, monthly subscription fees for new individual providers are suspended through July 31, 2020.

"Our team is committed to helping behavioral healthcare providers safely transition to virtual visits," said Redlus. "By using tele-behavioral health video sessions within the Tridiuum ONE platform, providers can spend more time engaged with their patients about what is most important to them and address immediate needs."

Tridiuum ONE serves as a foundation for behavioral health evaluation and supports clinical decision making throughout the continuum of care. The Tridiuum ONE platform is backed by years of experience in supporting safe, behavioral healthcare encounters. Tridiuum's assessment and analytic capabilities enhance virtual interactions and improve the shared experience for providers and their patients.

The platform also facilitates measurement-based care (MBC), which has strong empirical support for improving patient engagement and outcomes. Tridiuum ONE equips providers with the tools needed to accurately measure patient progress, identify when there's a need to alter treatment course, and identify patients who may be ready to graduate from care.

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 1,600 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 5,000 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 10,500 patients every day.

