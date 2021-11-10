Tridiuum Honored as Winner of 2021 TripleTree iAward for Digital Health Companies Solving Critical Industry Challenges, Shaping the Future of Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum , the leading digital behavioral health ecosystem and network management partner, announced today that TripleTree Holdings, LLC, a healthcare merchant bank advising and investing in high-growth healthcare technology and services businesses, has chosen the company as one of four winners of its 2021 TripleTree iAwards. TripleTree selected the rapidly expanding behavioral health company from a wide-range of innovative healthcare technology and services organizations, each focused on solving mission-critical industry challenges and enhancing the healthcare experience for all key stakeholders and participants.

Tridiuum bridges the gap between patients, payers, and providers to improve access and follow-up care for patients and members in need during a critical time in our nation's growing mental health crisis. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll , 53 percent of U.S. adults reported that their mental health had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Census Bureau data in December 2020 revealed that U.S. mental health problems have reached all-time highs, with almost half of Americans now showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression. The CDC also reported that U.S. hospitals saw a 31% increase in the proportion of mental health emergency visits for adolescents ages 12 to 17 from April to October 2020.

"Being named a 2021 TripleTree iAward winner is deeply significant for our dedicated, mission-driven team who has worked tirelessly to help transform behavioral healthcare delivery and the broader healthcare ecosystem," said Mark Redlus, CEO of Tridiuum. "We're incredibly honored to be recognized for our vision, impact, and ability to make a difference for the industry and look forward to continuing to drive change. We truly believe that integrating physical and behavioral health is critical to achieving better patient outcomes – and we remain firmly committed to making this vision the new reality across the industry."

According to Michael Carroll, Chief Marketing Officer of TripleTree, "We are pleased to recognize these companies for delivering meaningful solutions that improve healthcare for consumers, providers and payers alike." Carroll also emphasized that Tridiuum, one of four award winners, was selected for both innovating and disrupting the healthcare industry.

For the past decade, the TripleTree iAwards have recognized healthcare technology and services companies shaping the future of U.S. healthcare through their innovation, insight and initiative. Applicants for the competitive honor are evaluated on a range of criteria including the uniqueness of their solution, marketplace traction, business growth, and size of addressable market.

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum is a digital behavioral health ecosystem and network management partner that bridges the gap between patients, payers, and providers to improve access and follow-up care for members in need. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE®, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows to advance patient outcomes. It is proven to improve access by rapidly creating accurate matches between the patient and most appropriate provider, ensuring a measurement-based care approach that optimizes network management. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. Almost 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 6,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit www.tridiuum.com.

About TripleTree

TripleTree is an independent healthcare merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit www.triple-tree.com.

