Tridiuum Named Healthcare Innovator of the Year by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, today announced it has been named Healthcare Innovator of the Year by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT). Tridiuum received the prestigious honor during PACT's 27th Annual Enterprise Awards ceremony, held virtually on Sept. 9, 2020.

"We're truly honored to be recognized by PACT as the Healthcare Innovator of the Year," said Mark Redlus, Tridiuum CEO. "Not only does it validate the incredible work of the Tridiuum team, it also shines a light on how important it is to focus on addressing and improving behavioral healthcare in our region and across the country. We're thrilled to be highlighted as a company making a demonstrable difference in healthcare."

Tridiuum's cloud-based platform is used to assess and support treatment for more than 11,000 patients each day at health systems, behavioral health organizations, and individual behavioral health providers across the country. Most recently, Tridiuum rapidly developed a HIPAA-compliant telehealth capability to help providers continue delivering behavioral care during COVID-19. This in-demand offering increased their reach to even more providers and patients during a critical time of need. In less than five months, the company has supported more than 3.3 million virtual therapy minutes.

Tridiuum was recognized as the company with the greatest potential to make a significant impact on cost, quality, and access in healthcare. Judging was based on the ability to generate rapid growth, deliver a return on investment and/or show a clinical impact, and demonstrate a passion for re-imagining healthcare and improving outcomes while reducing costs.

"We pride ourselves on constantly innovating to support the behavioral health community in their quest to deliver the best treatment at the lowest cost possible, with the ultimate goal of having a positive, measurable impact on quality, outcomes, and costs," said Redlus. "Receiving this award from PACT means so much to our mission-driven team. We look forward to continuing to re-imagine behavioral healthcare and deliver outstanding solutions that make a difference."

The PACT Enterprise Awards celebrate the achievements, innovations, and successes for leaders in life sciences and technology in the Philadelphia region.

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. Almost 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 7,000 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit https://tridiuum.com.

