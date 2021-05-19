TriEye Announces a Collaboration with Continental Engineering Services to Bring the Power of SWIR to Driver Monitoring Systems

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup TriEye , developer of the world's first mass-market Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensor, announces today its collaboration with Continental Engineering Services (CES) , one of the leading engineering and production partners for automotive and industry customers. This collaboration will focus on the implementation of SWIR imaging systems in Driver Monitoring Systems.

TriEye's sensing solution proves effective in challenging visibility conditions, such as high-glare from the sun, shade patterns from the surroundings, or approaching vehicle headlights - detection scenarios that are paramount for the safety and reliability of in-cabin monitoring. Beyond enhanced visibility, the companies will evaluate the unique added value of SWIR for remote material sensing in comparison to other sensor modalities. With TriEye's technology, Continental Engineering Services will be able to offer its customers valuable sensing solutions such as enhanced user identification capabilities or precise seat belt detection.

"CES is working to integrate safety and vehicle dynamics technologies to realize safe and enjoyable driving. When integrating TriEye's SWIR sensing technology, our advanced interior sensing and driver monitoring solutions benefit from its high robustness and reliability," said Uwe Mühlberger, Director Segment Interior Electronic Functions at Continental Engineering Services.

"We are proud and delighted to announce our collaboration with CES which marks another meaningful step in solving the vision challenges of automotive systems," said Avi Bakal, TriEye's CEO and Co-Founder, "Our joint work on designing a superior in-cabin monitoring solution is bearing fruits and we already see significant interest from the market for this cutting-edge solution."

"Bringing our world's first CMOS-based SWIR sensor to the automotive industry accelerates the adoption of more reliable, highly automated vision systems. SWIR technology offers unique and robust image data that is crucial in reducing road fatalities rates and saving lives," said Ziv Livne, TriEye's CBO.

InGaAs-based SWIR cameras have been around for decades, serving the science, aerospace, and defense industries, but have not yet been used for mass-market applications due to their high costs and large form factor. Based on advanced nanophotonics research, TriEye and its strategic manufacturing partner enable the fabrication of a cost-effective, CMOS-based HD SWIR sensor at scale, that is mass-produced and small in size.

Among the companies that are collaborating with TriEye is the leading sports car manufacturer Porsche, in addition to the global automotive supplier Denso. The evaluation of TriEye sensing technology by CES, Porsche, Denso, and additional TriEye customers, reinforces the rise of SWIR as a key element in advanced vision solutions. More and more applications are harnessing SWIR spectrum image data to solve complex challenges that become clear when looking beyond the visible.

About TriEye

TriEye is a fabless semiconductor company developing a cost-effective, CMOS-based Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing solution. Its technology enables HD SWIR imaging and remote material sensing capabilities with incomparable efficacy under common low visibility conditions. Founded in 2017, the company's world's first technology allows machine vision systems to deliver image data and actionable information. For more information, visit www.TriEye.tech

