Trifecta Med Spa - NYC's Top-Recommended Medical Spa - Introduces City's First Allergan CoolTone™ Procedures

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-invasive fat reduction and body shaping procedures are fast increasing in popularity - yet until this past November, no New York City medical spas offered one of the most sought-after new procedures on the market. Trifecta Med Spa has solved for that with the addition of CoolTone™ at its downtown and 57th Street locations.

Dr. Fruitman demos the CoolTone device, which provides New York City's first access to the new FDA-approved treatment for toning and firming.

CoolTone from Allergan – a global leader in the pharmaceutical and medical aesthetics industry - works hand in hand with its sister treatment, CoolSculpting®, to give patients a slimmer, more defined figure. The device is FDA-cleared for abdominal tone improvement, abdominal muscle strength and development of a firmer abdomen. It is also FDA-cleared for strengthening, toning and firming of buttocks and thighs.

According to the medical team at Trifecta, the non-surgical and non-invasive CoolTone uses magnetic muscle simulation (MMS) technology to target specific muscle groups. The electromagnetic, high-frequency waves reshape the muscles by causing a rapid contraction, resulting in increased strength and muscle mass in the targeted area. The procedure is used on the thighs, buttocks and/or abdomen to reduce loose skin and strengthen and boost overall muscle tone.

Trifecta Med Spa is already in the top one percent of Allergan providers in the country, offering Juvederm®, Botox®, and CoolSculpting. The spa has performed CoolSculpting for more than 7,000 clients over the past five years at its four locations. It has received dozens of awards for quality and customer satisfaction, including Allergan's Diamond Crystal Award which is reserved for the top CoolSculpting providers worldwide.

"CoolTone is an amazing procedure that provide muscle-toning benefits that are equivalent to doing 1,000 sit-ups. And because Trifecta is among the most successful providers of its sister-procedure, CoolSculpting, clients can feel confident that they are receiving CoolTone from the most experienced medical team in New York City and well beyond," said Edward Fruitman, M.D., founder and medical director, Trifecta Med Spa.

Fruitman earned his medical degree from Michigan State University and completed his residency at Albert Einstein/Montefiore. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. He received training in aesthetic medicine by the American Academy of Procedural Medicine and is expertly trained by Allergan® to administer Botox and Juvederm procedures. Fruitman also holds a Certificate of Excellence in Medicine from the American Academy of Procedural Medicine. Fruitman's medical team is comprised of nurses, licensed estheticians, beauty concierge and certified injectors.

"The world of cosmetic procedures never stands still and Trifecta has earned a reputation as one of the most innovative, experienced, technologically savvy, client-centric med spas around," he added. "CoolTone users can achieve the sleekest, slimmest, and most defined body imaginable from procedures of this kind."

Trifecta has locations Downtown, and on West 57th Street, the Upper East Side and Hewlett Long Island. Complimentary consultations can be scheduled by calling 800.757.4026. For more information about Trifecta Med Spa and CoolTone, go to trifectamedspanyc.com or YouTube.

For media inquiries, contact Ilya Novokshanov, Marketing Director, ilya@trifectamedgroup.com or 212-233-2838.

Related Images

edward-fruitman-m-d-founder-and.jpg

Edward Fruitman, M.D., founder and medical director, Trifecta Med Spa

Dr. Fruitman demos the CoolTone device, which provides New York City's first access to the new FDA-approved treatment for toning and firming.

trifect-med-spa-is-new-york-citys.jpg

Trifect Med Spa is New York City's Top-Recommended Medical Spa

cooltone-from-allergan-is-fda.jpg

CoolTone from Allergan is FDA approved for muscle toning and firming.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D08ZYIxJzM8

SOURCE Trifecta Med Spa

Related Links

https://trifectamedspanyc.com

