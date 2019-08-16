Trifo names US1 Corporation as Significant Distributor for The Americas Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective from August 2019, US Santa Clara-based Trifo Inc www.trifo.com has named U.S., Florida-based US1 Corporation https://us1-corp.com as its National Distributor for The Americas. The agreement between the two companies comes at a time when Trifo is looking to introduce its products to the North and South American consumer market.

Founded in 2016, Trifo is a full stack AI home robot company. Focusing on indoor home environments, Trifo has been developing an end-to-end integrated hardware/software system with sensing, perception, and decision capabilities. The Trifo robot is on its mission to serve as the smart autonomous agent to better help people organize and interact with home environments via perceiving physics, geometry, and semantics of home environments, communicating with human in a natural way, and continuously learning new skills with advanced AI technologies.

US1 was founded in 2004 as a wholesale distributor and has grown steadily by providing efficient and dependable service levels and quality products at wholesale pricing. They have gained an excellent reputation with their customers and suppliers resulting into an aligned business model for the entire channel. With customers across North, Central, South America and the Bahamas, US1 is well positioned to assist with Trifo's growth in the years to come.

Jasmine Zhao, Head of Overseas Sales for Trifo, commented, "Trifo is excited to build this relationship with US1. Their reputation as a market creator for consumer products through the wholesale channel will allow us to reach new customers and opportunities."

Added Bret Bowman, CEO and President of US1, "US1 is always looking to help companies expand their brand in The Americas market. Knowing that Trifo was looking for a partner with the value we bring to the channel, it feels like a natural fit. We are looking forward to many years of success together."

Truly an Artificial Intelligence company, Trifo's immediate focus is on the home automation market and specifically a series of intelligent, self-aware and independent robot vacuums. With AI becoming an all-important requirement in the home and business community, Trifo's forward-thinking approach to improving your world is here and now.

Trifo branded product will be available in nationally recognized Retailers throughout North America as of mid-August 2019. Consumers will also be able to shop online for Trifo branded products including Amazon. Latin American consumers will have access to Trifo product by Q4/2019.

To learn more about Trifo, visit their booth at the IFA show in Berlin in September https://www.virtualmarket.ifa-berlin.de/en/search?term=trifo+technology+co.+ltd or visit their website at www.trifo.com. Any press related inquiries should be directed to pr@trifo.com at Trifo. Trifo's social media presence (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube) is active and provides daily information about the company, the brand and the vision.

To learn more about US1 Corp, visit the website at https://us1-corp.com or contact US1's Director of Sales-Jim Prandine (jim@US1-corp.com).

SOURCE Trifo

