Triller and FITE Nominated For Highly Coveted SportsPro OTT Awards Recognizing Excellence in Global Sports Programming

Triller Fight Club has been nominated for Best Digital First Production for its inaugural Triller Fight Club event on April 17, 2021, and FITE has been nominated for Best Marketing Strategy for its innovative global Affiliate Marketing program. The OTT Awards will take place November 15 at a ceremony in London.

"We are thrilled that Triller's Fight Club model, which clearly has broken the mold and traditional model of combat sports, has been recognized for this honor. Further, to have FITE's unique and innovative marketing strategies recognized in an ever-evolving digital world makes everyone at Triller feel good about delivering and marketing programming that younger audiences are wanting," said Mahi de Silva, CEO and Chairman of TrillerNet, parent company of Triller, FITE, Triller Fight Club, Verzuz and Amply.ai.

"FITE is honored to be nominated for Sports Pro's OTT Awards alongside Triller Fight Club," said Kosta Jordanov, CEO of FITE. "Our affiliate marketing program, headed by our CMO Kim Hurwitz and our partners at OAK Digital, creates a community around FITE, the promoters, the media and even the athletes and other influencers so that we all benefit from each other's success."

The OTT Awards are dedicated to sports-focused OTT and streaming and celebrate collaboration, innovation, and creativity across production, distribution, monetization, direct-to-consumer, and broadcast. Created with a global focus in mind, they pay tribute to the most creative and inspiring uses of technology and new thinking across 14 categories.

The inaugural April 17 Triller Fight Club event redefined boxing as sports entertainment, fueled by the headline bout featuring YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul vs. MMA champion Ben Askren fight, and a fight card for boxing purists combined with the world's top music stars, including Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Diplo, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, to create a mega-event sports and entertainment extravaganza.

About Triller Fight Club:

Triller Fight Club is built around a new approach to four quadrant entertainment: bringing fans of music and boxing together for an unprecedented entertainment experience. Launched in 2020 with the Tyson vs. Jones PPV fight, which shattered all digital fight PPV records and became the 8th most successful Fight PPV in history, Triller Fight Club has continued to evolve into the vision of founders Ryan Kavanaugh and Snoop Dog. Triller Fight Club is redefining the sport of boxing as a media property by pairing some of the world's hottest music and entertainment talent with a growing roster of elite, telegenic and eclectic athletes, including legends of their discipline and rising stars from around the world in matchups that matter to die-hard fans but also court new fans to the sport. (www.trillerfightclub.com)

About FITE:

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 5MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications' Blue Curve IPTV, Comcast's Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow FITE on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

It's ON.

About TrillerNet:

Triller, FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 350 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's "Ask a DAM Question," Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, DJ Khaled's Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards' Josh Pong, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club ( www.TrillerFightClub.com ), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

