Triller Fight Club Giving a Lucky Winner the Chance to Sing in Front of Millions of Fans: Announces "Essential Workers" National Anthem Contest For April 17th Fight Club Event

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller Fight Club today announced a national talent search to find an essential worker with a singing voice to perform the National Anthem during the inaugural Triller Fight Club 2021 event on April 17. The talent will be selected from auditions of the National Anthem posted on the Triller app, using the #TFCAnthem hashtag, between today and April 7. Triller will then select the winner and bring the winner (and their guest) to Atlanta, all expenses paid, to perform at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the show, which is expected to bring in millions of fans of sport, entertainment and music from around the world.

"Our essential workers have answered the call for all of us time and again, and we cannot think of a better way to honor them than through song on April 17," said Bobby Sarnevesht and Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owners and co-founders of Triller. "Their talent may often go unheard beyond their community, so it's time we bring that talent forward on this special night before a global audience."

Contestants can enter by opening up the Triller app and creating a video that includes how they are an essential worker, then by singing any part or all of the American National Anthem and using the hashtag #TFCAnthem in the caption. Contest is open to U.S. residents who are 18 and older. All auditions must be posted by Wednesday, April 7 at 11:59pm PDT. Full rules at TrillerFightClub.com.

The April 17 Fight Club headline matchup boasts an unparalleled fight card and an unrivaled musical performance card, that combine to create an entirely new form of entertainment. Social media phenomenon Jake Paul will take on former Bellator and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren, Super lightweight Regis Prograis (New Orleans) will take on Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine); heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir (Las Vegas) will battle former IBF titleholder Steve Cunningham (Philadelphia, PA); and Joe Fournier (London) will challenge music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia). All bouts will be seen on the main Pay Per View card.

The world-class lineup of music and entertainment includes performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40) performing for their first time ever together.

iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the event. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite and telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum in the U.S., as well as leading providers in Canada.

FITE, the premier PPV digital platform, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com .

The suggested PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/jake-paul-vs-ben-askren/2p8y0/ for international pricing. All fight information can be found at TrillerFightClub.com , which features fight news, announcements, promotional videos, and the digital portal to buy the event.

**HOW TO WATCH THE APRIL 17, 2021, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum in the U.S., as well as leading providers in Canada.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.com

About Triller:

The Triller Network is a consolidation of companies, apps and technologies and the first of its kind leading the move into Internet 3.0. Triller Network pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree tech and content-based vertical. The Triller Network—which includes the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. Unlike other apps it is often compared to, such as TikTok, it encourages its users to post the content created utilizing the Triller app across other social media platforms and websites. The network owns proprietary ad-tech and ad AI which is uniquely tied to the content rather than as is traditional to the user. By tracking the content, the Triller Network empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and un-affiliated sites and networks reaching tens of millions of additional users daily. Data from its AI suite, direct influencer and artists relationships is generated from both the on app and on the on and off network information and used both to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content and provide monetization opportunities maximizing brand partnership integrations. Having launched Highly successful campaigns starting with the app, and continuing throughout the entire tech ecosystem, with some of the biggest brands in the world including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others, the Triller Network offers brands a unique content and technology integration. Branded content is integrated at the Triller app level, making direct deals with the influencers and celebrities who post the content. This branded content is pushed to and through thousands of affiliated and non-affiliated sites, apps, social networks and is ultimately integrated into valuable long-form Triller Network content, such as boxing PPV, live fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 50 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's Must Haves, Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, Hypehouse's Hanging With The Hype, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. Triller Network includes Triller Fight Club which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records and became the 8th highest selling Boxing PPV of all time.

