Triller Presents "Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions" - A Large-Scale Digital Music Festival With Performances Expected By Top Industry Artists And Bands

Inspired by the postponement of Coachella, the Triller "Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions" are anticipated performances by many of today's top artists and bands. The full lineup and timing is expected to be announced by the end of the month. The performances will be broadcasting simultaneously on Triller and Triller's YouTube channel.

"The Coronavirus has had a significant impact around the world, and we want to do our part to help those in need, while providing a safe environment for people to escape and enjoy some great entertainment," said Mike Lu, CEO of Triller. "'The Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions' are our way of delivering premium entertainment, featuring some of today's most notable artists, to everyone in the safety of their homes, while giving users an opportunity to help those in need."

During "Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions," viewers will be encouraged to use the Triller "donate" function to donate to a choice of charities supporting those suffering from lost wages and limited access to basic needs as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

As a fast-growing preferred platform for new releases and digital music challenges, Triller will leverage its deeply rooted music industry partners, connections and relationships to galvanize the music community during "Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions."

Triller's music partners have included The Weeknd, Marshmello, Quavo, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Takeoff, MeekMill, and 21 Savage; mega music managers Gee Roberson (Co-CEO of The Blueprint Group), Moe Shalizi (Founder of The Shalizi Group), Amir "Cash" Esmailian and Tony W. Sal of XO, and Ash Pournouri (former manager for Avicii); and industry notables including Shawn Gee (President of Live Nation Urban), Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith (Chief Executive Officer of TDE), James Prince (Chief Executive Officer of Rap-a-Lot Records), and Troy Carter among others.

Eminem recently posted his Godzilla challenge on Triller generating tens of millions on-network views and hundreds of millions of off-network views. This challenge was covered by media ranging from national media including CNN, and local outlets around the world. The Weeknd recently posted his new single and music video to Triller receiving close to 80 million on-network views and 500 million off-network views. Lil Yachty, Drake and Dababy recently released a Triller video along with their new single, generating 20 million on-network views and 60 million off-network views. Triller is also credited for helping Roddy Ricch reach #1 for 10 straight weeks.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 60 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

