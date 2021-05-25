Triller Presents First Concert of New Triller Live Concert Series With Superstars Meek Mill, Myke Towers and Lunay in A Full-Set Concert Directly Before Boxing's Biggest Event of the Year, the Not-To-Be-Missed Triller Fight Club June 19 Extravaganza at loanDepot park, With More Acts To Be Announced

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller Fight Club today announced the ticket onsale for the Triller Fight Club June 19 event, dubbed "Fight Club-Greatest Showman," which will mark the first time a world-class music festival line-up will perform a full concert prior to full boxing event. Representing Miami's first "full open seating" event post-COVID, the first concert of the new Triller Live Concert Series presents Hip Hop superstar Meek Mill, Latin superstar Myke Towers, and Reggaeton sensation Lunay performing a full-set concert prior to the start of the June 19 Fight Club event at loanDepot park, boxing's biggest event of the year. More acts will be announced shortly. Produced by "So You Think You Can Dance" co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and featuring Miami's hottest salsa dancers and a world-class pyrotechnics display, the Fight Club event is an unprecedented evening combining the world's best boxers and entertainers in a not-to-be-missed, four-quadrant entertainment extravaganza.

"This line-up will be as good as the best of the best festivals," said Triller Fight Club partner Snoop Dogg. "For the first time ever we're offering fans two for one, come see an epic world-class concert followed by the year's most important boxing event."

Nigel Lythgoe commented, "This event will be the ultimate culmination of boxing purism melded with a show everyone will remember. Crafted around Little Havana in a theme embracing the Latin flair, we have everything from the best Latin dancing to performances that will be seen one time only and never again, and is sure to have the world talking about for years to come."

Triller Chairman Bobby Sarnevesht said, "Triller has always been about bringing together the world's artists and fans, which is why we are proud to bring not only the first-ever Triller Live concert, but the first post-quarantine, fully open ticketed show."

The concert kicks off at 7:30pm EDT, with Meek Mill, Myke Towers and Lunay—and others to be announced, performing before the most exciting, thrill-packed fight of the year, which will also offer entertainment between fights once the fight card starts. There will also be a surprise performance of a never-before-seen, never-seen-again duet.

The evening will feature a historic men's and women's undisputed multi-title fight card featuring 'Takeover' Teófimo López vs. 'Ferocious' George Kambosos Jr., a bout that has four belts on the line, IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC, and the prestigious Ring belt, and which CBS Sports declared will be "one of the biggest fights in recent memory," and a four-belt title bout between Franchon 'The Heavy-Hitting Diva' Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos.

"Boxing fans will be treated to a card including two unforgettable, four-belt undisputed championship fights, in addition to a heavyweight world title eliminator," said Peter Kahn, Chief Boxing Officer for Triller. "Boxing fans wil not want to miss these fights."

"Come for the concert, come for the Greatest Showman show, come for the dancing, come for the boxing, or come for it all," said Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller. "Unlike past events, the concert will be first, so if you only want the concert, you can do that. If it's not your cup of tea, come for the boxing and the show, or come for all of it. We have something for everyone."

Triller Fight Club will be the first-ever boxing event held at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, home of the Miami Marlins and will be configured in an intimate and unique setting with full open seating for the first time since COVID. The event offers something for everyone: boxing purists, music lovers, adults and kids. For tickets and information, visit www.TrillerFightClub.com.

Prices will range from $150 to $10,000 and will include options from VIP custom dining service at ringside to traditional seats in the stadium upper and lower bowls, with the ring positioned at the pitcher's mound and two entertainment stages set up on either side.

"The fights will be the focus during the fight window and the music during the music window, so fight fans and music fans alike will be able to watch what they love, uninterrupted," added Kavanaugh.

There will also be single-style areas close to the ring and two stages for another unique fan experience. Limited luxury suites are also available. More info at TrillerFightClub.com. Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and is spearheaded by Ryan Kavanaugh.

Meek Mill is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, criminal justice reform advocate and entrepreneur that hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Meek evolved from Philadelphia's hottest underground rapper to one of the world's preeminent musical artists, having released a slew of smash studio albums and singles, including "Ima Boss," "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)," and "Going Bad," among many others. His last studio album, CHAMPIONSHIPS, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's "Top 200 Albums," marking his second chart-topper following his 2015 album DREAMS WORTH MORE THAN MONEY.

Puerto Rican artist Myke Towers is one of the fastest growing crossover stars in music. His album El Final del Principio (2016) peaked at 12 on Latin Rhythm Albums and he collaborated with Bad Bunny with the song "Estamos Arriba" released in June 2019 to rave reviews and cultural success. He followed that up with a collaboration with Piso 21, "Una Vida Para Recordar" and another with Becky G with the song "Dollar, " each of which continued to increase his popularity both in North and Latin America. His third album MIKE, was released in April and is currently rising on the charts.

Joining the stellar musical lineup is beloved Latin and Reggaeton star Lunay. The Puerto Rico native has exploded in popularity throughout Latin and North America, with hits like "A Solas," "Luz Apaga," "Soltera," and "Soltera (Remix)."

On the boxing side. López, 23, (16-0, 12 KOs) is the current undisputed lightweight world champion, having held the IBF title since 2019 and the WBA, WBO, WBC and Ring magazine titles since defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020. López is considered to be one of, if not the, best active boxers, pound for pound, by ESPN and Boxing Writers Association of America, and The Ring. He is also ranked as the world's best active lightweight by BoxRec, ESPN and the TBRB. DAZN said, "Lopez is the champion, there is no slowing him down, he is as exciting to watch as anyone in boxing." The Australian Kambosos has held the IBF Pan Pacific lightweight title since 2017. Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) became the IBF mandatory challenger after defeating Lee Selby by split decision in October. Sporting News recently reported, "Kambosos says he is ready to shock the world."

The co-main bout will feature a four-belt undisputed super middleweight championship between WBC/WBO titlist Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos, who holds the WBA and IBF belts. The winner will become a true women's undisputed champion in the sport.

In a heavyweight clash, Las Vegas, NV resident Michael 'The Bounty' Hunter II will battle Michael 'White Delight' Wilson, of Medford, OR, in a ten-round WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator giving the winner a clear a path for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

Competing for the WBC International Super Featherweight Silver Championship, Andy 'El Tiburon' Vences of San Jose, CA meets Jono 'King Kong' Carroll of Dublin, Ireland in a scheduled 10-rounder.

Additional fights and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

FITE, the world's premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the June 19 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com .

The PPV is now available for purchase at the "earlybird" price of $49.99 (U.S. & Canada), and will rise to $59.99 if purchased on June 19th, day of the event. Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/teofimo-lopez-vs-george-kambosos/2p97b/ for international pricing.

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 4.4MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, Comcast's Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow FITE on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If it Happens, it's on FITE.

loanDepot park is a state-of-the-art retractable roof ballpark located in the heart of Miami. Built in 2012 and located fewer than two miles from downtown Miami, loanDepot park's uniqueness and attractiveness, including unobstructed views of Miami's skyline made possible by six operable glass panels, have made the venue a go-to destination for world-class entertainment, hosting a variety of sporting events as well as many business and entertainment events.

FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide.

