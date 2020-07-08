Triller previews groundbreaking AI technology for new track featuring Tana, Unknown T, Aitch, JB Scofield and M1llionz.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller has shared a preview of their latest ground-breaking artificial intelligence technology by creating a music video for a new track featuring Tana, Unknown T, Aitch, JB Scofield and M1llionz which is based around a dance called Ride and Clutch.

EMI provided Triller with exclusive behind the scenes footage and Triller's patented AI editing technology instantly made multiple videos against the track at different lengths, just as a professional editor would do. This technology will soon be available for all Triller users to make perfect music and video edits from their photos and videos, cut precisely to the beat, drum fills, and section boundaries of any track.

A member of the EMI Records team said, "Triller continues to set the bar for viral and digital developments within entertainment and we're so excited to be the first to tease a look into the new upcoming AI technology, soon to be available to be used within the app."

"Traditionally apps have just added music to video, the new Triller artificial intelligence creates professional music videos. Our powerful artificially intelligent music editor can re-purpose a track to fit the length of any given set of visual assets allows us to make that important distinction," said Mike Lu, CEO of Triller.

Triller has quickly approached close to 100 million downloads adding to its already 8M daily users and has created "social streaming," a form of interacting on Triller where artists can gain streams, leading to a gold and platinum level which ultimately helps artists make money off of their music.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About EMI

EMI Records, formally known at Virgin EMI Records, #1 record label in the UK and Home to Florence + The Machine, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Bastille, Lewis Capaldi, Metallica, The Vamps, Blossoms, Lorde + more

