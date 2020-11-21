I am writing this letter in hopes someone more senior may be able to help me with an issue Triller currently has with a listing by Google causing serious confusion in the marketplace. Specifically, we have spent significant time and money putting together an event the Mike Tyson Roy Jones Junior fight for this Saturday, November 28 , an event we have learned is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

As we have been getting a flurry of inbound calls and emails asking why the fight was postponed, It came to our attention that this information came from Google, specifically if one searches "Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Junior dates" On Google, the following screen appears indicating the fight has been postponed.

The word "postponed" when paired with the words "Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Junior" Is now trending on Google, leading to a significant confusion in the marketplace.

While I thoroughly enjoyed my conversation with Google's AI customer service, consequently I gave her five stars, she didn't seem to be able to help me get this error corrected so that all of the Tyson and Jones fans around the world can make sure to enjoy the fight coming this Saturday. We did spend most of our Friday Night chatting online. She was so kind to speak to me for 3 hours. She is a very chatty bot!

I did attempt to explain to her the significance of this event including that the event also features Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter with memorable, multi-song performances from DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and Ne-Yo with Commentators such as undefeated UFC Middleweight Champion and one of MMA's Pound-for-Pound best, Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya, Hall of Famer and Olympic Champion Sugar Ray Leonard, and legendary boxing play-by-play analyst Al Bernstein.

Alas, she didn't seem to quite understand its significance, she did however keep asking me if she was being helpful. I appreciate that very much she was quite nice for an artificial intelligence.

Since the fight is only one week away and we want to ensure that all of our fans across the globe know to tune in on the correct day and time, Saturday, November 28 from 6 to 9 PM Pacific standard time , available on all major pay-per-view satellite and on fight TV, I am writing this letter in hopes you personally can help me. (Side note Google also has an incorrect location as the location is The Staples Center).

I have heard such amazing things about you Mr. Google and that you even have the power to make this correction on Google, it would be highly appreciated if you could see to it that this error is corrected.

We will even throw in a free pay-per-view and an awesome Mike Tyson T-shirt! If that very nice AI Google Customer Service Robot enjoys boxing or music we would be happy to also send her a shirt if we can get her size.

A humble user, admirer and shareholder (I have had 10 shares my Nana gave me for my bar mitsvah and have held them).



Sincerely,

Mike Lu

CEO of Triller

