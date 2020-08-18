Trillium Community Health Plan Receives Oregon Health Plan Contract for Portland Metro Area, Announces Medicaid Provider Contract with OHSU Health

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan (Trillium) is pleased to announce that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has awarded the long-standing coordinated care organization (CCO) a contract to serve Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties. Trillium currently provides care for OHP members in Lane, western Douglas and western Linn counties, and with this expansion will begin enrolling OHP members in the Portland Metro area beginning on September 1, 2020.

"Since 1999, Trillium has demonstrated a strong track record of coordinating equitable integrated care for OHP members in both rural and urban environments in Lane, western Douglas and western Linn counties," said Chris Hummer, CEO, Trillium Community Health Plan. "As Trillium expands its services into the Portland Metro Area, we remain committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and to continuing to build partnerships that provide culturally-sensitive support specifically designed to meet the unique needs of diverse OHP members in whatever area they call home. We're looking forward to collaborating with Health Share of Oregon and other providers to ensure OHP members in the Portland Metro Area have access to integrated services that support their whole health."

Trillium has contracted with OHSU Health as part of its provider network serving Oregon Health Plan (OHP) Medicaid members in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties. Through this agreement, Trillium's OHP members will have access to OHSU Health's nationally recognized expertise in acute and specialty care at OHSU Hospital, OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, Hillsboro Medical Center (formerly Tuality Healthcare), Adventist Health Portland and dozens of specialty clinics. Primary care services will be available through partner Federally Qualified Health Centers, including Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and the Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest, Inc.

"From supporting everyday wellness to solving the most difficult health problems, OHSU Health is pleased to collaborate with tri-county community health centers and work with Trillium to ensure access to care and serve the diverse needs of Oregonians," said John Hunter, M.D., executive vice president and chief executive officer, OHSU Health. "We look forward to working together to ensure access to the highest standards of care and latest treatments for Oregon Health Plan members."

Partnerships with local health care centers that serve diverse communities will ensure Trillium effectively delivers integrated care – from medical, dental and behavioral health services, to addressing social determinants of health such as access to housing and food – to communities that most need them.

"As one of the largest community health centers in the Pacific Northwest, our mission is to increase access to high-quality, integrated care and services for those who need it most, including our large population of migrant farmworkers," said Carlos Olivares, CEO of Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. "We appreciate working with Trillium to provide community members medical care as well as culturally appropriate services that address specific needs related to the social determinants of health."

The many partnerships that Trillium has built with providers and a variety of community-based organizations have allowed the CCO to respond locally to the needs of its members during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continue to remove barriers to care and address the social determinants of health by increasing access to food, housing and transportation for those in need.

"Our mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, and culturally appropriate primary health care," said Gil Muñoz, CEO, Virginia Garcia Health Center. "We look forward to continue working with Trillium and OHSU to ensure access to care for those who most need it, including migrant and seasonal farmworkers."

Members in the tri-counties will be able to choose Trillium as their coordinated care organization at the time of enrollment. Members are also allowed to change CCOs once per year and when they renew their OHP coverage. Renewals are currently paused during COVID-19 national pandemic to ensure members maintain access to health coverage.

About Trillium Community Health Plan

Trillium Community Health Plan serves Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium partners with an extensive group of providers and community partners to improve care and access to services for OHP members.

