Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Awarded America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder for Eighth Consecutive Year

"As a national brand at the forefront of developing lifestyle-driven 55-plus and resort communities, I believe our success is our ability to design communities and create exciting lifestyle programming that homeowners never realized they always wanted," Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President, Jeff McQueen, said. "Earning this recognition for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to our ongoing mission since 1999 to create communities where our homeowners experience a true sense of connection, make wellness a part of everyday life, have the freedom to pursue new interests and passions, and can ultimately live happier. We are honored by the results of the study."

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been at the vanguard of creating new ways to meet consumer needs for pre and post retirees since 1999. A significant differential to others in its industry space, Trilogy's lifestyle is not delivered by HOA or volunteer staff but by hospitality-trained resort teams that are part of a wholly-owned resort management company that Shea Homes created specifically to deliver the lifestyle experience vision for Trilogy brand communities.

Since 2013, Trilogy has been recognized by Lifestory Research's meaningful accolade, which measures the consumer sentiment of over 12,000 home shoppers over the age of 55 and currently seeking a new home in an active adult community across the country. The 2020 study details can be found on the Lifestory Research website.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

Shea Homes® currently has 14 Trilogy® 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having developed a total of over twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, pursuing overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking and walking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study since 2013. Your experience may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

