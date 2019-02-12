Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Sweeps Multiple Categories at 2019 National Association of Home Builders Awards

Best 55+ Attached Home Over 1,700 square feet | The Apex Model Home at Trilogy in Summerlin®

Best 55+ Community Amenity | Twin Mills Club at Trilogy Lake Norman

Best Multifamily Model Home at The Nationals | Apex Model at Trilogy in Summerlin

Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $300,000 - $500,000 | Cordoba Model Home, at Encanterra®, a Trilogy Resort Community

"Earning these coveted honors from such a reputable and prestigious association is a testament to our mission of developing lifestyle driven communities for our residents that can create personal transformation," said Jeff McQueen President of Shea Homes' Trilogy branded communities. "As a leading 55-plus and resort builder brand, our commitment to enriching people's lives is founded on building homes that meet customer needs and are creatively designed to maximize functionality and livability for the homebuyer."

Trilogy in Summerlin is a sophisticated 55+ resort lifestyle community located about 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas in the masterplan of Summerlin®. The community is set on approximately 53.5 acres and plans for approximately 354 condominium homes among three distinct Home Collections featuring vertical duplex living, paired courtyard and patio homes.

Apex is featured in the Modern Collection and is one of the first vertical duplex homes to debut in the Las Vegas market. The homes provide dramatic, penthouse-like living on a single-level for the main living spaces. Shea Homes® partnered with the international design firm KTGY Architecture and Planning to develop floorplans that would appeal to the 55+ homebuyer.

Twin Mills Club, the private club at Trilogy Lake Norman, combines resort-caliber lifestyle with nods to life in the South, where relaxing with friends and family is what it's all about. The club comprises approximately 30,000 square feet of indoor and covered amenity space and is home to a tremendous variety of intriguing amenities and lifestyle experiences including an outfitter shop where kayaks and caffeine are on standby, signature restaurant led by an Executive Chef, fitness center, culinary studio, modern day "man cave", resort-style pool, creativity studio, pickleball, tennis, bocce and much more.

Encanterra®, a Trilogy Resort Community, is an all-ages community with select 55+ neighborhoods located near Phoenix, Arizona. The community features four home collections to choose from and is home to two private resort clubs and a championship 18-hole golf course.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®:

Shea Homes® currently has 14 Trilogy® 55-plus and all-ages resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, and has developed a total over twenty 55-plus and Active Lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained team. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit SheaHomes.com/Trilogy.

