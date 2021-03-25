Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Wins Top Honors in Multiple Categories at The NAHB Nationals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nationals Awards Gala streamed live on March 5th, 2021, and Trilogy® by Shea Homes® took home coveted Gold Awards in six "Best 55+" categories. The Nationals is the National Association of Home Builders' largest and most prestigious award ceremony, held annually to honor the best in the homebuilding industry. It's the 55+ sector's only national awards program recognizing industry-leading design, construction, and community lifestyle features.

Trilogy won Gold Awards in the following categories at The Nationals, 2021:

Best 55+ Innovation Award | Trilogy by Shea Homes

Best 55+ Clubhouse on the Boards | Trilogy Sunstone

Best 55+ Lifestyle Director of the Year | Trevor Sunderlage , Trilogy Lake Norman

, Trilogy Lake Norman Best 55+ Interior Merchandising of a Model (2,501 - 3,000 sq. ft.) | Radiant Model, Trilogy in Summerlin

Trilogy also received the following Silver Awards at the 2021 NAHB Awards:

Best 55+ Interior Merchandising of a Model (2,501 - 3,000 sq. ft.) | Luster Model, Trilogy in Summerlin

Best 55+ Community Amenity | Artisan Studio, Trilogy at The Polo Club

Best 55+ Community Lifestyle Program | Gait-to-Gate, Trilogy by Shea Homes

"Our goal is to create 55+ and resort communities with exceptional homes, innovative amenities, and lifestyle programming that enriches people's lives," shared Jeff McQueen, President of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, the division that leads the Trilogy brand. "When we receive top honors from an esteemed association like NAHB, it shows us that our commitment to quality and our dedication to the happiness of our homeowners is recognized and respected. It's an honor to be awarded as one of the best homebuilders and resort lifestyle providers in a field of talented and experienced industry leaders."

About Trilogy:

Trilogy by Shea Homes offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, & Washington. While amenities and programs vary by community, many include on-site day spas, chef-led restaurants, robust wine programming, fitness and movement studios, sport courts, trails and parks, nationally simulcast workshops, artisan studios, opportunities for group travel, homeowner-led clubs, and more—along with a year-round calendar of social events designed to bring people together. Resort staff at each community may include a Lifestyle Director, Executive Chef, Sommelier, Wellness Director, Fitness Trainers, and Concierge—all working together to create a resort-caliber experience for Trilogy homeowners.

To learn more about Trilogy by Shea Homes and to discover their 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across the country, visit SheaHomes.com/Trilogy.

