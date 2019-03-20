Trilogy Education Announces First Coding Boot Camp in Partnership with the University of Sydney

SYDNEY, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading workforce accelerator Trilogy Education has today announced the launch of its first coding boot camp at the University of Sydney. Geared toward adult learners, the Coding Boot Camp at the University of Sydney teaches the front-end and back-end skills necessary to become a proficient full stack developer.

The 24-week, part-time non-award program begins 25 June 2019, with two, three-hour evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 pm) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10 am to 2 pm). Enrolment is now open at techbootcamp.sydney.edu.au.

"We are proud to partner with the University of Sydney to provide Sydney's workforce with more pathways into Australia's growing tech sector," said Dan Sommer, CEO and Founder of Trilogy Education. "The University of Sydney joins a global network of leading universities that are partnering with Trilogy Education to build programs that can adapt quickly to the needs of the market and meet their rigorous standards for quality."

The competition for tech talent is becoming fiercer among employers in Sydney and across the country. Full stack developer is the most in-demand job in Australia according to a report last year by Indeed that looked at total number of job postings. In the next five years alone, Australia is expected to need over 200,000 more technology workers .

"The fast pace of growth in the technology industry is driving us to launch more programs that meet the needs of Sydney's working professionals," said the University of Sydney's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education), Professor Philippa Pattison. "The Coding Boot Camp at the University of Sydney will help working adults here in Sydney capitalise on the exploding demand for digital skills and bridge local hiring gaps. By partnering with Trilogy Education to deliver the non-award program, we ensure that course participants get access to a continuously updated curriculum and instructors who work in the tech industry themselves."

Pairing the University of Sydney's strengths with Trilogy's market-driven coding and career curriculum offers course participants both the competence and confidence to succeed in the technology industry. The program's curriculum covers the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure plus intensive training in JavaScript, Node.js, HTML, CSS, jQuery, Java, and more. No previous training or experience is required, but applicants should have an understanding of coding basics.

In addition to classroom instruction, course participants will spend 20 hours a week on projects, homework, and experiential learning activities outside the classroom. They will also build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. Course participants will also receive a range of career-planning services, portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, student support, and extensive staff support.

Boot Camp course participants will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as receive a Statement of Completion.

To learn more about the Coding Boot Camp at the University of Sydney, visit

techbootcamp.sydney.edu.au.

Trilogy Education is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training programs bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, and cybersecurity in more than 40 markets around the globe. Since the company's launch in 2015, thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered programs, and more than 2,000 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

The University of Sydney is Australia's first university, founded in 1850 on the principle of providing higher education for all. It was one of the first universities in the world to admit students on academic merit, and women on the same basis as men. Today we're ranked in the world's top 50 universities, reflecting our reputation for leadership in research and education. We aim to create a place where the best researchers and academics and most promising students – whatever their background – can achieve their full potential.

