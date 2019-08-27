Trilogy Education Partners with Columbia Engineering and Rice University to Offer Groundbreaking FinTech Boot Camps

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU) and leading workforce accelerator, today announced the launch of two inaugural fintech boot camps in partnership with Rice University in Houston and Columbia Engineering in New York City. The new Columbia and Rice boot camps are designed to prepare professionals to fill the growing tech skills needs of companies in financial services and other industries experiencing digital transformation. According to Burning Glass, the U.S. has added over 1.5 million fintech-related jobs over the past eight years, and U.S. Bancorp and JP Morgan Chase had more open coding positions in the last year than Apple and Google.

"Financial services companies are in need of data and technology experts to help support the growth and innovation occurring in the sector," said Professor Soulaymane Kachani, Vice Provost for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation at Columbia University. "The Columbia Engineering FinTech Boot Camp provides learners with the applied skills that will open the door to a range of fintech roles, from transforming their business' technology capabilities to launching their own fintech startups."

"The Rice University FinTech Boot Camp comes at a critical moment of need as the city of Houston transforms itself into a national hub for enterprise technology," said Robert Bruce, Dean of Rice University's Glasscock School of Continuing Studies. "We've seen several fintech companies choose Houston to open new office locations and a rising demand from our longstanding industries like energy and manufacturing to transform themselves into technology and data-driven businesses."

The new boot camp curriculum was developed in partnership with the institutions using Trilogy's expertise in practical skills-based training and will cover core languages and technical tools relevant to fintech.

"Technology and data are fundamentally transforming the financial services industry. The groundbreaking Columbia and Rice fintech boot camps powered by Trilogy will help meet the sector's growing demand for a digitally skilled workforce," said Dan Sommer, CEO and Founder of Trilogy Education. "We're proud to partner with Columbia and Rice to provide learners with the critical reskilling and upskilling training they need to keep pace with the rapidly changing needs of employers in the financial services industry."

Boot camp participants will develop a portfolio through applied experience with a wide range of technology tools relevant to financial services, including:

Analyzing stock movement using financial APIs in Jupyter notebooks.

Creating predictive models for stock prices with time series analysis using Python.

Building a decentralized identity system using blockchain technologies.

Applying machine learning algorithms to analyze sentiment scores for cryptocurrency news.

Using TensorFlow and Keras to build deep learning neural networks to predict financial outcomes.

Developing an AI-driven robo-advisor capable of providing financial services with minimal human intervention.

In addition to technical classroom instruction from industry professionals, participants will receive career-planning services including access to trained coaches, recruiting assistance, portfolio reviews, webinars, and employer events.

The Rice University FinTech Boot Camp and Columbia Engineering FinTech Boot Camp are open for enrollment now. Additional fintech boot camps with other Trilogy university partners are expected to launch next year. The fintech boot camps expand on each school's existing Trilogy-powered boot camps in coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity and on 2U's graduate degree and short course partnership with Rice University.

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training boot camps bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and fintech in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered boot camps, and more than 2,500 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

