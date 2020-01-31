Trilogy Health Services Announces Trilogy Scholar Program, Major Statewide Investment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services, a provider of senior living services throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, today announced it will be investing $10 million across Kentucky schools to benefit high school students developing meaningful careers in healthcare, including $5 million in Jefferson County Public Schools.

The Trilogy Scholar Program provides participating students with opportunities to increase their skill sets, grow their careers, receive on-the-job experience, and earn while they learn, including receiving college credit. Through the program, students complete a 96-hour pre-apprentice externship before entering into a paid position with Trilogy. In addition to earning college credit, students have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications, free college tuition and scholarship opportunities.

"The Trilogy Scholar Program is an extension of our culture of servant leadership," said Todd Schmiedeler, Senior Vice President of Foundation and Workforce Development for Trilogy Health Services. "It's our goal to create the future leaders of the healthcare industry, and the first step to doing that is investing in the youth in our communities. Kentucky is filled with students who have the desire to serve and care for others. At Trilogy, we call this having a servant's heart. We want to empower these students to enter the healthcare field earlier. That way they can begin making a positive impact in the lives of others while setting themselves up for success in the future. Our investment is our way of saying to these students, 'We believe in you. You can make a difference.'"

Schmiedeler announced the program at a press conference Friday at Marion C. Moore School, alongside Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, and JCPS students who are current participants in the Trilogy Scholar Program.

The Trilogy Scholar Program is launching in four JCPS schools — Marion C. Moore School, Waggener High School, Valley High School and Doss High School — and will expand to additional schools within JCPS and across the state throughout 2020.

According to Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, "Our goal is to provide all Kentuckians the opportunity of transformational change. That change happens when someone gets a quality education and training so they can attain a meaningful career, support their families, break the cycle of poverty, and prosper. This investment by Trilogy Health Services is providing an opportunity to the future of Kentucky's workforce: our students."

Trilogy's goal is to hire 200 Kentucky high school students annually over the next five years through the Trilogy Scholar Program. Positions will include nurse aides, dietary aides, guest relations associates, environmental services assistants, life enrichment associates and maintenance assistants.

"JCPS is thrilled that Trilogy is making an extensive investment in hiring our students," said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. "We are eager to see the impact this will have and the doors that will be opened for students now and in the future."

"No matter the career path a student chooses, they will benefit from all of the workforce development programs hardwired into Trilogy's employee experience, as well as a culture of compassion that we're enormously proud of," Schmiedeler continued. "Trilogy is currently listed as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work and is Great Place to Work Certified."

Trilogy Health Services communities offer a full range of personalized senior living services, from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing and rehabilitative services in over 110 senior living communities throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Trilogy's senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of our residents through compassion and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. Trilogy Health Services is a subsidiary of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III, Inc. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, please visit our website at www.trilogyhs.com. Trilogy Health Services can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

