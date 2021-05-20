Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver yesterday. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 119,434,309 or 82.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposals 1, 3 and 4, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes accordingly to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Tony Giardini 84,136,295 99.85 123,899 0.15 James Gowans 84,103,545 99.81 156,649 0.19 William Hayden 84,136,696 99.85 123,498 0.15 William Hensley 84,124,876 99.84 135,318 0.16 Gregory Lang 84,066,771 99.77 193,424 0.23 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 84,082,252 99.79 177,943 0.21 Janice Stairs 84,084,677 99.79 175,518 0.21 Diana Walters 84,090,011 99.80 170,183 0.20

Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 118,604,542 99.31 829,716 0.69

Proposal 3: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Equity Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 69,999,361 83.08 14,080,940 16.71 179,892 0.21

Proposal 4: Approval of Ambler Metals Equity Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 70,109,196 83.21 14,012,614 16.63 138,412 0.16

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP" in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. Our vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

Related Links

www.trilogymetals.com

