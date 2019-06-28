Trilogy Metals Receives $10 Million from the Exercise of Warrrants

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX, NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the Company's outstanding warrants have been exercised in advance of the expiry date. Three of the Company's largest shareholders have exercised 6,521,740 in outstanding warrants. Because of the warrant exercise, Trilogy Metals has issued a total of 6,521,740 common shares of the Company and received cash proceeds of approximately $9.9 million. Because of this warrant exercise, the Company now has a total of 138.7 million shares issued and outstanding. All amounts are in US dollars.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. It is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high grade copper mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within the Company's land package that spans approximately 143,000 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. Our vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

