Trilogy Real Estate Group Acquires Chicagoland Class A Multifamily Community

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment, property management and development firm, announced today the acquisition of Park 205, a luxury apartment community in the Park Ridge, IL, a suburb of Chicago.

"Our investment experience across multiple cycles, combined with the span of our platform enables us to uniquely identify opportunities like Park 205," said Trilogy Chief Investment Officer Jesse Karasik. "Strong suburban nodes like Park Ridge are of keen interest. Park 205 is a boutique property that is highly amenitized, providing for long term differentiation."

The property is located at 205 Touhy Avenue and offers 115 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The spacious units are stylishly appointed with hardwood or vinyl plank-style flooring, granite countertops, eat-at kitchen islands, in-unit washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy top-notch community amenities including a fitness center, a heated pool and sundeck, poolside grills, a communal firepit, access-controlled gates and temperature-controlled indoor parking.

Park 205 is strategically located adjacent to a Whole Foods and within walking distance of the vibrant Uptown district with its numerous shopping, dining, cultural and recreational amenities. Commuting residents enjoy access to the Park Ridge Metra which provides direct, efficient access to downtown Chicago employment. The community's attractiveness is further punctuated by its proximity to Maine South High School, which U.S. News and World Report ranks in in the top 4% of all high schools on a national basis.

Trilogy Residential Management, Trilogy's top-rated management company for eight consecutive years, will manage the property.

Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have completed over $4 billion in transaction volume, including $670 million of acquisition and financing activity in 2020. In addition to Park 205, Trilogy also owns a multifamily property in nearby Skokie.

