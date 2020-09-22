Trilogy Real Estate Group Acquires Class A Multifamily Community Near Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment, property management and development firm, announced today the acquisition of The Mirada, a 256-unit multifamily community in the Columbus suburb of Lewis Center, Ohio.

"Trilogy seeks to identify and aggressively pursue attractive investment opportunities on behalf of our clients. The Mirada is an exceptional example of this thesis," said Trilogy Founder and Chief Executive Officer Neil Gehani. "We believe this premier Class A apartment community, located in a dynamic suburban area of Columbus, Ohio, will perform well for our investors, both in the short- and long-term."

Built in 2018, The Mirada is comprised of 224,635 square feet of space with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units as well as studio apartments. Situated on 9 acres of land, the community was 95% leased upon acquisition and features several community amenities that include a heated outdoor pool, grilling area, sand volleyball court, club room, game area, fitness center and a separate exercise studio. The well-appointed units feature vinyl plank floors, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.

The Mirada is situated in the highly rated Olentangy school district and is just two miles north of Interstate 270, providing residents with premier access to downtown Columbus as well as suburban employment centers. Major employers located in the community's surrounding area include, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Honda, Nationwide, Amazon and Anheuser-Busch, among others.

Trilogy Real Estate Group has sponsored seven private investment and qualified opportunity zone funds. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully invested in real estate assets valued in excess of $1.7 billion, including 27 multifamily properties located in 12 states across the country.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment, property management, and development firm with a focus on multifamily communities and commercial real estate assets. Trilogy was recently rated "A" and was ranked the sixth best U.S. apartment property manager in the "epIQ Index for Top 100 Management Companies" - January 2020. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully invested in real estate assets valued in excess of $1.7 billion. Trilogy has a proven expertise in timing real estate cycles, sourcing opportunities, and creating value managing outstanding real estate investments across the United States.

Contact: Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1377

[email protected]

SOURCE Trilogy Real Estate Group