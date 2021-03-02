Trilogy Real Estate Group Closes Oversubscribed Fund with $85 Million of Capital Commitments

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, recently completed fundraising for its latest fund. The fund, Trilogy Multifamily Fund IV, had over $85 million in total commitments, exceeding its original goal of $75 million.

Trilogy intends to utilize the proceeds to acquire multifamily real estate assets in U.S. markets with favorable economic and demographic trends. To date, the Fund has acquired assets in Columbus, Ohio and Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Fund will seek to acquire additional assets where it feels it can capitalize on a discount to intrinsic value caused by the current economic dislocation. Looking ahead, Trilogy may elect to expand the Fund size to $125 million based on the size and quality of the deal pipeline.

"We believe the economic dislocation caused by COVID-19, combined with historically low interest rates, presents a compelling opportunity to deliver consistent, tax-efficient returns to our partners," said Trilogy Chief Investment Officer Jesse Karasik. "While there will likely be operational challenges in the short term, we have made some of our best investments in previous times of economic uncertainty and are working hard to do so again."

Trilogy Real Estate Group has sponsored several private investment funds and qualified opportunity zone funds and recently began expanding its investment offerings to retail investors via the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) distribution channels. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully completed more than $4 billion in transaction volume, including $670 million of acquisition and financing activity in 2020.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management firm with a focus on multifamily apartments and commercial real estate. Trilogy has been recognized as one of the Top Property Management companies for eight consecutive years and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully completed $4 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has a proven expertise in timing real estate cycles and sourcing and managing outstanding real estate investments in major markets around the United States.

