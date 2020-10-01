Trimark Joins the MESA Standards Alliance as a Strategic Partner

FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimark Associates, Inc. announces that they have joined the MESA Standards Alliance, a move that was finalized this week after several weeks of coordination.

An industry association consisting of electric utilities, technology suppliers, and researchers, the Modular Energy Storage Architecture (MESA) Standards Alliance seeks to advance the development of energy storage through the creation of open-source communication specifications, specifically tailored to energy storage systems. In short, MESA wants energy storage to be a level playing field for everyone involved.

An increased number of energy storage and hybrid PV+Storage projects in Trimark's portfolio, combined with a longstanding commitment to open architectures and standards, prompted Trimark to fast-track becoming a MESA member. As a strategic member, Trimark will work with utilities, developers and vendors to develop energy storage use cases and apply the flexibility of MESA-developed open standards to meet customer needs.

Given the emergence of energy storage as a mainstream technology within the energy industry, especially as a complement to solar power production, Trimark has long viewed MESA's mission as a noble one. To many – including Trimark – the parity and efficient, non-proprietary standards ushered forth by MESA and its members will ensure the stability of the market for developers and customers alike.

"Trimark is excited to join MESA as a strategic member," said Bora Akyol, Trimark's new VP of Technology and Development. "We will be sharing MESA with our customers as an industry-leading standardization effort."

About Trimark

Trimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark) delivers industry-leading solutions to allow real-time operational control, enable informed management of power production operations, and ensure regulatory compliance. Trimark's turnkey products, engineering, and customer support services control, measure, and manage all aspects of power production that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance.

About MESA

The Modular Energy Storage Architecture (MESA) Standards Alliance is an industry association comprised of electric utilities and technology suppliers whose mission is to accelerate the growth of distributed energy resources and energy storage through the development of open and non-proprietary communication specifications. Members include a growing list of leading utilities and distributed energy and storage solution providers who work together to build interoperability into their respective products and ensure they are architected for grid system integration.

