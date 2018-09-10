Trimble Adds Galileo and BeiDou to its VRS Now Service in North America

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ :TRMB ) announced today that Galileo and BeiDou observation data is now included with Trimble VRS Now™ subscriptions in North America. Powered by the Trimble Pivot™ Platform GNSS Real-Time Network software, Trimble VRS Now in North America fully supports GPS, GLONASS, QZSS and now, Galileo and BeiDou satellite systems. The addition of the Galileo and BeiDou constellations allow users to make use of more satellites, enabling more robust performance when working in harsh GNSS environments such as in urban canyons and under canopy.

As a true five-constellation solution, Trimble VRS Now delivers improved real-time positioning performance for customers in North America. VRS Now is ideal for surveying, mapping and GIS, construction and agriculture professionals that require high-accuracy positioning in their workflows.

Adding Galileo and BeiDou observation data to Trimble VRS Now provides significant benefits by enabling users to:

Operate in environments where traditional GPS+GLONASS systems' performances are limited

Improve accuracy and reliability of GNSS solutions

Minimize the effects of multipath and interference

"By including Galileo and BeiDou data, customers can achieve greater accuracy and positioning performance than ever before," said Patricia Boothe, vice president of Trimble's Advanced Positioning Division. "With the addition of North America, Trimble VRS Now networks worldwide now support the five GNSS constellations. We continue to build technology enhancements into the correction services portfolio, allowing our users to realize ongoing and incremental benefits in the form of increased productivity and reduced inputs."

Availability

Trimble VRS Now coverage is available throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand when using a compatible GNSS receiver or display. Subscriptions are available through Trimble's Authorized Business Partners or Trimble's online store at: tpsstore.trimble.com. To learn more, visit: https://www.trimble.com/Positioning-Services/VRS-Now.

About Trimble VRS Now

VRS Now provides positioning professionals with instant access to Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) and Post-Processing (PP) corrections utilizing a network of permanent (fixed) continuously operating reference stations (CORS). With no base station or setup required, it is cost effective, efficient and simple to use. Professional management and monitoring 24/7 by a global operations team provides peak performance and high reliability.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ :TRMB ), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

