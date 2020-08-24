Trimble Adds New Capabilities to its Portfolio of Transportation Management Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 2020 virtual in.sight user conference + expo, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today new integrations and enhancements for its portfolio of Transportation Management System (TMS) solutions. Available for TMW.Suite, TruckMate and Innovative IES users, these features are designed to create efficiencies and streamline operations for carriers, brokers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

"We remain focused on further developing our dynamic TMS solutions to provide additional value to customers," said Jay Delaney, senior director of product management, Trimble Transportation. "These new integrations and upgrades help bring the connected supply chain together more than ever, streamlining operations and creating efficiencies for carriers and their customers."

Enhancements that span multiple Trimble TMS solutions include:

KeepTruckin Integration: With the new integration to KeepTruckin's mobile communications tool, carriers are better able to take advantage of key information such as electronic driving log (ELD) data, position, geofencing and messaging. Available directly within Innovative or TMW.Suite TMS, this integration enables effective communication with drivers and continual monitoring of hours and status.

Trimble also debuted several product-specific enhancements uniquely available for TruckMate, Innovative IES and TMW.Suite.

Enhancements to the TruckMate platform include:

project44 Integration: An integration with project44 provides TruckMate broker and 3PL customers with quicker access to rate quotes and easier management of load tenders and acceptance. With this new tool, brokers and 3PLs can gain access to industry-leading carriers directly within their TMS without the need to maintain individual connections.

Container IQ In-Port Tracking: Container IQ has been enhanced to enable TruckMate intermodal carriers to track containers in port, providing greater visibility into container location. This enhancement joins Container IQ's existing rail tracking functionality and expands fleets' ability to more closely anticipate containers' availability for pickup. This enhanced visibility can decrease time spent waiting at ports for containers to become available and additional port demurrage fees caused by late pickups. Using information in Container IQ, intermodal fleets are also able to set appointments with the port to authorize charges and validate the pickup company for added security.

WorkOptima Integration: Along with the existing TMW - Synergize solution, TruckMate customers are now empowered with a user-configurable cloud-based solution for document and process automation. When using WorkOptima with TruckMate, carriers and brokers can easily manage all of their critical documents, workflows and processes in a cohesive and integrated solution. The solution enables automation to improve accuracy, save time and reduce errors and the costs of utilizing manual paper and workflow processing. The end result is an increase in productivity, improvements to efficiency and a reduction in receivables days outstanding.

Enhancements to modules within the Innovative IES platform include:

New, Flexible Dashboard: Innovative's new dashboard provides a flexible user interface that allows end-users to customize the screens they rely on every day to meet their own organizational needs and processes. With this new Windows-based tool, users can add key data content to their screen and then drag and drop it into the format that works best for them. Content such as Available Loads, Assigned Order, Orders In Progress and Units are available and users can also incorporate additional content such as reports, maps and graphs to further improve the management of their daily activities.

Options for new TMW.Suite users include:

Fuel Dispatch Subscription Services: Available for fuel marketers as well as carriers, the Fuel Dispatch subscription bundles offer a standalone solution to improve planning and dispatch operations, streamline in-ground inventory management and replenishment of products and track fuel deliveries to ensure they are made on time and in the right quantity. This solution bundle is designed to help companies leverage key cloud hosting services to limit IT expenses and requirements, while also predictably managing their technology expenses through monthly payments without an upfront capital investment.

The debut of these TMS enhancements were made during Trimble's 2020 in.sight user conference + expo, which is being held virtually from Aug. 24-26. The three-day online event features the leading companies from the transportation and logistics industries that will showcase the latest technologies. For more information, visit: www.insightuserconference.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

