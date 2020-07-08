Trimble and Cityworks Introduces Real-Time Asset Management Solution for Water and Wastewater Utilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SANDY, Utah, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Cityworks, a Trimble Company, announced today the release of a real-time asset management solution for water and wastewater utilities. The solution, available as a subscription, allows utilities to leverage sensor data, location intelligence and analytics in their asset management strategies by combining Cityworks® asset management software with Trimble's Telog® IoT recorders and the latest release of Trimble Unity™ Remote Monitoring Software-as-a Service (SaaS).

The Trimble and Cityworks proven platforms—used by thousands of water, wastewater and municipal utilities—combine to create a "system of action" based on real-time asset data collected from Trimble's Telog family of wireless, battery-powered IoT recorders.

"Trimble acquired Cityworks in October 2019 and this integration is a major milestone in our vision of creating a unique and comprehensive digital platform for transforming the way water and wastewater utilities prioritize infrastructure maintenance and construction investments," said Alain Samaha, vice president of Trimble's Utilities and Public Administration. "Customers can benefit from an integrated solution that will enable them to realize improved infrastructure resilience, increased productivity and better return-on-investment associated with infrastructure construction and operation."

A key component of the solution is the latest release of Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring version 4.8 SaaS. Trimble Unity provides new remote monitoring capabilities and tools, enabling utilities to prioritize operational resources for the areas of greatest need across their networks. The service focuses on ease of use, clear reporting and advanced analytics while integrating seamlessly with Cityworks AMS and Operational Insights as well as Esri® ArcGIS® software.

The real-time remote monitoring data and configurable alarms flow from Trimble Unity into Cityworks, triggering the creation of field inspections and work orders so field crews can quickly and easily complete their assigned work. Cityworks provides a GIS-centric environment for collecting asset information, calculating business risk exposure and analyzing trends based on combined historic maintenance, asset data and sensor data.

"As‌ ‌part‌ ‌of‌ ‌Trimble‌ ‌we‌ ‌are‌ ‌excited‌ ‌to‌ ‌integrate platforms and extend‌ ‌a‌ ‌unique‌ ‌solution‌ ‌to‌ water‌ ‌and‌ ‌wastewater‌ ‌utilities ‌for ‌improving‌ ‌their‌ ‌decision‌-making‌ ‌process,"‌ ‌said‌ ‌Brian‌ ‌Haslam,‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌and‌ ‌president‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cityworks.‌ ‌"A‌ ‌GIS-centric‌ ‌and‌ ‌data-driven‌ ‌approach‌ ‌to‌ ‌asset‌ ‌management‌ ‌allows‌ ‌organizations‌ ‌to‌ ‌better‌ ‌understand‌ ‌their‌ ‌service‌ ‌levels,‌ ‌work‌ ‌history,‌ ‌emergency‌ ‌response ‌and‌ ‌capital‌ ‌planning‌ ‌needs."‌

Availability

Trimble's real-time asset management solution, including the Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring version 4.8 SaaS, is expected to be available in July 2020 through Cityworks, Trimble Water and Authorized Business Partners. The solution will be showcased at the 2020 Esri User Conference, a virtual online event being held July 13-16, 2020.

About Cityworks

Cityworks, a Trimble Company, streamlines the way government agencies and utilities manage infrastructure and property by combining the power and flexibility of Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping technology with the business logic of asset management, permitting, licensing and more. Cityworks is a GIS-centric™ platform and leverages Esri ArcGIS technology to help customers manage workflow, schedule resources and prioritize activities, saving time, optimizing communication and improving operational efficiency. Since 1996, Cityworks has helped organizations around the world maintain smart, safe, and resilient communities by streamlining the care of public infrastructure and property. For more information, visit: www.cityworks.com .

About Trimble Utilities and Public Administration

Trimble Utilities and Public Administration (U&PA) provides digital asset and infrastructure lifecycle management solutions for electric, gas and water utilities and local governments. Through a broad portfolio of cloud and SaaS software, IoT and mobile solutions, Trimble empowers utilities and local governments with accurate data to create and analyze the digital twin. These solutions enable optimal asset investment decisions and performance management including predictive modeling and analytics. Solving key infrastructure needs, Trimble's U&PA brands include Cityworks, Telog, Trimble Unity, Trimble NIS, Caydence and Locus Cloud. For more information, visit: upa.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware, and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

