Trimble and Infotech to Streamline Inspection Measurement Workflows for Civil Infrastructure Projects

"Working with Infotech to integrate digital delivery technology, we enable DOT customers to streamline the office-to-field workflow and collaborate in a common data environment to deliver inspection and construction projects on-time with real-world accuracy," said Cyndee Hoagland, senior vice president, Trimble Transportation & Infrastructure. "Today's announcement represents our commitment to providing industry leading solutions centered on digital project delivery and we are excited to support DOT projects in the effort to modernize our transportation infrastructure."

"Trimble recognizes the importance of an efficient, transparent and repeatable workflow that focuses on industry-specific solutions," said Stephanie Michaud, strategic marketing manager, Trimble Surveying & Mapping Field Solutions. "By sharing precise geospatial measurements between Trimble Access and Infotech's Mobile Inspector application, users can pair high-accuracy locations with asset inspection data to verify final as-built models for civil infrastructure projects."

The Trimble and Infotech integration provides inspectors with a solution to use directly in the field. It allows users to easily capture the supporting geospatial data for measurements and eliminates data entry errors, which increases field productivity and project delivery.

"Field data collection is historically manual and prone to errors due to inefficient, manual processes. Through this integration, we are helping field staff quickly collect accurate, auditable data and connecting it to the estimate process with a single point of data entry," said Chad Schafer, associate vice president of Business Development and Sales at Infotech. "Trimble is a tremendous player in the industry with proven surveying technology, and we are excited to integrate two of our software applications to create a more tech-empowered field workforce."

Trimble Access software is available through Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com/trimble-access. Infotech's Mobile Inspector application is available from Infotech. For more information on Mobile Inspector, visit: www.infotechinc.com/mobile-inspector.

