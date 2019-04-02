Trimble and Kobelco Announce Factory-Fit Machine Control Solution for Kobelco Excavators

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Kobelco announced today that Kobelco will offer the Trimble® Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Excavators as a factory-fit machine control solution for the European market. The solution provides 2D machine control to increase the productivity and quality of finished earthworks.

"Kobelco is pleased that our customers in Europe will soon have the ability to choose Trimble Earthworks 2D machine control for their new excavators direct from the factory," said Makoto Kato, managing director, Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V.

"The collaboration between Trimble and Kobelco takes excavator performance to the next level with Trimble Earthworks semi-automatic excavator machine control," said Jean Francois Sourdoire, business development manager, Europe, Africa, Middle East for Trimble Civil Engineering and Construction. "The improved productivity and quality control that the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform and Kobelco machine integration enables will benefit our mutual customers."

Excavator Automatics

With Trimble Earthworks, contractors can now take advantage of machine control automatics for excavators, allowing operators to create smooth, flat or sloped surfaces more easily. When the excavator is placed in Autos mode, the operator controls the stick, and Trimble Earthworks controls the boom and bucket to stay on grade, reduce overcut and increase production. By automating excavator operation, Trimble Earthworks allows operators to achieve grade consistently, with high accuracy and in less time.

Kobelco will offer a 2D machine control factory-fit option that includes a 10-inch Android™ tablet display running the Trimble Earthworks software application. This option includes rugged Trimble hardware, designed and tested for the harsh conditions found on construction sites.

Upgrade to 3D

Contractors can upgrade their 2D system to 3D through a local SITECH® dealer. SITECH is Trimble's global distribution network, providing installation services, personalized training and local technical support for Trimble construction technology.

Availability

Factory-fit Trimble machine control for Kobelco excavators is expected to be available in Europe from Kobelco's dealer channel in 2020.

About Kobelco

Kobelco has over 87 years of history developing pioneering technology. In 1930, the company produced the first construction machine in Japan, the 50K electric mining shovel. Since then Kobelco has created products and technology like no other in the industry. Kobelco is dedicated to providing customers with excavators that hold true value through market leading design and technology for unbeaten low-fuel consumption and the iNDr System for optimum noise reduction - 'BUILT LIKE NO OTHER.' Kobelco's commitment to customers is to continue to provide high-quality products and excellent service supported through its Dealer Network of excavator specialists. Kobelco's focus for the customer is to provide more fuel efficient, powerful, comfortable and safe excavators as well as identify emerging trends in the market to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction. For more information, visit: http://www.kobelco.co.jp/english/construction_machinery .

About Trimble's Civil Engineering and Construction Division

Trimble is a leading innovator of hardware and software solutions for civil engineering and construction. Trimble's advanced technologies transform work across the project lifecycle for owners, engineers and contractors. Solutions include planning and design software, precision machine control, site positioning, mobile technologies and real-time connectivity. As part of Trimble's Connected Site® strategy, these solutions empower civil engineers and construction professionals to construct with confidence, delivering significant improvements in productivity at every phase of a project—from concept and design to construction and maintenance.

For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

