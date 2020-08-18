Trimble and Totalmobile Awarded HS2 Contract from Civil Engineering Contractor EKFB

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Totalmobile, a field service management software specialist, announced today that they have been awarded a contract from civil engineering joint venture Eiffage Kier Ferrovial BAM (EKFB) to support its transportation and logistics operations on the HS2—the UK's new low-carbon, high-speed rail project.

Trimble and Totalmobile have developed an innovative vehicle management booking system and integrated inventory management system that will enable EKFB to monitor, manage and analyze the status and location of its subcontractors' vehicles and inventory in real-time.

A first of its kind, the cloud-based solution will provide EKFB with immediate oversight of the progress of thousands of trucks each day via a single dashboard, including detailed information on loads, collections and completed deliveries.

The software's powerful reporting and evaluation capabilities will allow EKFB to provide near real-time updates to HS2 Ltd, helping prevent potential delays and support contractor compliance while maximizing value for the public purse.

The software will be able to track vehicles traveling to and from construction sites in real time, minimizing disruption to neighboring towns and villages.

The new system combines Totalmobile's Mobilise mobile workforce management application with the Trimble MAPS platform of commercial mapping, routing, navigation and location APIs.

Leveraging Trimble MAPS' high-quality map visuals, route planning and execution cloud software, EKFB fleet managers will be able to plan routes that automatically factor strict capacity and routing compliance requirements determined by HS2.

EKFB's subcontractors' drivers will also be provided with Totalmobile's Mobilise app integrated with Trimble's CoPilot® truck-specific satellite navigation application. This allows EKFB to communicate directly with each delivery vehicle, based on live data feeds and potential route deviation alerts from the system.

EKFB is a joint venture between major civil engineering and construction companies: Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall. It has been appointed by HS2 to deliver civil engineering works across an 80 kilometer section of the new high-speed rail link between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington. The section will include 15 viaducts, 6.9 kilometers of green tunnels, 22 kilometers of road diversions, 81 bridges and around 30 million cubic meters of excavation.

Peter Bimson, operations director at EKFB said: "EKFB is proud to have the opportunity on the HS2 project to lead the transformation of our industry. Historically, the management and monitoring of routes has been the responsibility of carriers or shippers; however, Totalmobile and Trimble's innovative solution hands that control to us. It will help overcome the significant complexity associated with maintaining oversight of the hundreds of thousands of journeys when working at scale across such a large and diverse area."

"Our collaboration with Trimble has combined our best-of-breed software to deliver a revolutionary system that will provide the levels of performance and compliance monitoring that is essential for major infrastructure projects," commented Jim Darragh, CEO at Totalmobile. "This system is the first of its kind in the market and a real game-changer. It will provide a complete overview, strong management tools and real-time reporting capabilities for complex multi-haulier logistics. We take real pride in working with EKFB to support the delivery of the UK's largest infrastructure project. The work highlights the growing presence of Totalmobile software on major construction projects such as HS2 and Hinkley Point."

Chris Quin, commercial director, Trimble MAPS Division added: "We understand that our customers in the construction industry are faced with complicated transport requirements. Leveraging our strength in building solutions that are designed to support the unique needs of commercial vehicles operating on and off the construction site, we've developed a system with Totalmobile that will provide highly precise routing and guidance for workers to and from the service point on the site, down to the last mile. The solution will help minimize disruption to communities within the HS2 project area while ensuring EKFB meets its contractual obligations and responsibilities. This is an exciting collaboration for Trimble and Totalmobile to support EKFB by delivering technology that is focused on improving efficiency, compliance, and most importantly, driver safety to and at the site during the construction of HS2."

About EKFB

EKFB is a joint venture that brings together international, market leading expertise from four leading civil engineering and construction companies: Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall. All four partners have specialist expertise in the design, construction, operation, financing and maintenance of railway networks, including the construction of one of Europe's latest high-speed rail projects.

EKFB is proud to have been appointed by HS2 to deliver civil engineering works across an 80 kilometer section of the new high-speed rail link between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington. The scope of the works includes 15 viaducts, 6.9 kilometers of green tunnels, 22 kilometers of road diversions, 67 overbridges and around 30 million cubic meters of excavation.

About Totalmobile

Totalmobile is a leader in field service and mobile workforce management technology, helping organizations deliver more service, of the highest quality and at a reduced cost.

Totalmobile is the largest independent provider of field service management SaaS software in the UK. In addition to HS2, its systems are being used to support workers at the UK's largest construction site Hinkley Point, and are widely adopted across field operations in both the public and private sectors.

Its SaaS software streamlines key processes and incorporates mobile working, workforce scheduling, job management, data analytics and IoT technologies, to deliver a step-change in performance, mobile worker empowerment and management control.

This unlocks transformative cost savings, capacity gains, productivity improvements and empowers caregivers to focus on consistently delivering the best service.

Established over 30 years ago, Totalmobile is innovative, rapidly growing and works with a diverse range of organizations across the public and private sectors.

About Trimble MAPS

Trimble MAPS provides global map-centric technology dedicated to transforming journeys through innovative routing, scheduling, visualization and navigation solutions. Built on map data and a routing engine designed specifically for commercial vehicles, its development platform and trusted products are made for a broad range of industries, workforces and fleets of all sizes. The Trimble MAPS brands including PC*MILER, CoPilot and Appian are the foundation for safe and efficient journeys worldwide—one driver, one vehicle, one fleet at a time. Trimble MAPS is a Division of Trimble: maps.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware, and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

