Trimble Announces Accubid Anywhere, an All-In-One Hosted Estimating Solution for MEP and ICT Contractors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) announced today Trimble® Accubid® Anywhere—a new, cloud-hosted solution that includes estimating functionality, graphical takeoff and managed pricing services. The subscription-based software for Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) contractors combines all the features and functionality of a modern estimating package with a hassle-free IT solution. Trimble Accubid Anywhere enables estimators to focus on their core business while Trimble hosts, maintains and optimizes the performance of the software platform.

The announcement was made at Trimble's MEP Basecamp, a technology event for project managers, estimators, foremen and field personnel across the MEP trades.

"We are focused on providing innovative software solutions for the MEP industry," said Chris Peppler, director of Marketing for Trimble MEP . "Our customers increasingly expect solutions that enable them to focus on their core business—construction—and not the hosting and administration of software. Accubid Anywhere demonstrates Trimble's commitment to improving our customers' user experience through new technologies, cloud hosting and intuitive software to get their jobs done."

"With Accubid Anywhere, we have the peace of mind knowing that even if our internal systems are down, we're still able to estimate," said Daren Gallagher, estimating manager at Canem Systems . "With Trimble managing the infrastructure and software, anytime we log on, we know we are using the latest version of the software, which in today's market is a huge advantage."

Using the cloud-hosted software, contractors can collaborate on estimates remotely when estimators are required to be outside the office. Trimble Accubid Anywhere allows MEP contractors to leverage leading estimating technology—available anytime, anywhere—with one affordable software subscription.

"Trimble Accubid Anywhere combines estimating and graphical takeoff functionality with our managed pricing services into one comprehensive, cloud-hosted MEP estimating suite," added Peppler. "The speed of taking off plans and creating reliable estimates is unmatched."

"We are twice as fast at creating our estimates now," continued Gallagher. "Plus we pick up efficiencies anytime we make changes; it's night and day from the past where we would have to redo the whole takeoff if we wanted to make a change."

Availability

Trimble Accubid Anywhere is now available for MEP contractors in North America. Contact a local Trimble MEP sales representative for more information about product bundles or visit: https://mep.trimble.com/product/trimble-accubid-anywhere .

About Trimble Buildings

Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for optimizing building design and construction projects, streamlining workplace operations and managing real estate portfolios. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. Trimble's broad portfolio of building construction solutions support the Constructible Process, Trimble's innovative approach to empowering disparate teams across the construction lifecycle with actionable data that improves productivity and reduces waste. For more information, visit: buildings.trimble.com and mep.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

