Trimble Announces Availability of the XR10 with HoloLens 2, a Next-Generation Mixed-Reality Solution for Front-Line Workers in Safety-Controlled Environments

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that it is now taking orders for the Trimble® XR10 with HoloLens 2 system, a worksite-ready mixed-reality solution that enables workers to visualize 3D data on project sites for easier and more efficient planning, collaboration and reporting.

The announcement was made at A+A 2019, the largest international trade forum for safety, security and health at work.

The new solution is enabled by two central components:

Trimble XR10 with HoloLens 2 - a mixed-reality device purpose-built for integration into an industry-standard hardhat for use in safety-controlled environments

- a mixed-reality device purpose-built for integration into an industry-standard hardhat for use in safety-controlled environments Trimble Connect™ for HoloLens - cloud-based software that allows for open and collaborative communication across all stakeholder types, optimized to maximize the benefits of HoloLens 2

Enabling front-line workers in the construction, oil and gas, manufacturing and mining industries, the Trimble XR10 meets international certification standards for impact and electrical protection in most major markets. The device includes all of the new functionality of HoloLens 2, including a flip-up-visor, wider field-of-view and more instinctual interaction enabled by state-of-the-art hand-tracking technology. Providing a true mixed-reality experience, the XR10 enables users to overlay Constructible Building Information Models (BIM) and other digital project data onto the physical context of the jobsite. Trimble has taken this approach one step further by incorporating Mobilus' mobiWAN bone conduction audio headset for a fully immersive experience in the field. The XR10's ear-free approach of the Mobilus device delivers a layer of digital audio content directly to the inner ear while leaving the ears free to receive audio from the physical world or to be protected by earplugs. With mobiWAN audio output and the HoloLens' advanced array of microphones, the system is capable of two-way communications and video remote assistance in high-ambient noise environments. The XR10 introduces all of these advanced features to front-line workers without compromising on safety or compatibility with standard safety glasses, hearing protection, gloves, or other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Trimble Connect for HoloLens is an application-specific extension to Trimble Connect, a cloud-based collaboration platform designed to improve the coordination of constructible 3D models and their associated data. The HoloLens extension provides users of the Trimble XR10 with enhanced, actionable collaboration of this same data in the mixed-reality environment. New additions to Trimble Connect for HoloLens include step-by-step guidance for complex tasks and assigning to-do tasks and RFIs to other stakeholders.

"Mixed reality is playing a key role in the digital transformation process by improving the understanding and communication of complex spatial conditions through a truly immersive experience," said Martin Holmgren, general manager, Field Solutions, Trimble Buildings. "We are excited for this latest integration and expansion of our collaboration with Microsoft that provides field-oriented workflows leveraging constructible 3D models and mixed reality to facilitate daily work tasks."

Viewing and interacting with digital models in the active work environment assists onsite teams in visualizing the work to be performed and identifying potential issues before they happen. These new additions to the Trimble Buildings' Constructible portfolio further extend the broad set of solutions Trimble offers for improving quality, productivity and safety throughout the building construction and operations lifecycle.

Availability

The Trimble XR10 for HoloLens 2 will begin shipping in December 2019. Trimble Buildings is accepting orders online and through the Trimble Buildings reseller network . An updated version of Trimble Connect for HoloLens will be available in the Microsoft HoloLens app store on December 2, 2019.

About Trimble Buildings

Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for optimizing building design and construction projects, streamlining workplace operations and managing real estate portfolios. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. Trimble's broad portfolio of building construction solutions support the Constructible Process , Trimble's innovative approach to empowering disparate teams across the construction lifecycle with actionable data that improves productivity and reduces waste. For more information, visit: buildings.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

https://www.trimble.com/

