Trimble Announces Chief People Officer, Chief Digital Officer, Sustainability Lead and Foundation Fund Chair

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Jaime Nielsen has been appointed chief people officer; Mark Schwartz has been appointed chief digital officer; Leah Lambertson has been named head of sustainability; and Albert Momo will serve as chair of the Trimble Foundation, the company's philanthropic fund.

Jaime Nielsen - Chief People Officer

As chief people officer, Jaime Nielsen will lead the people experience organization, formerly human resources, and support the company's strategic initiatives to foster a culture of inclusion that attracts, grows and retains the best and brightest talent.

"Our people are Trimble's greatest asset and the power that drives our innovation to positively impact the world," said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. "Jaime's people-first approach to organizational effectiveness will be an asset as we continue to execute on our Connect and Scale 2025 strategy to achieve our next growth phase. I am confident that she will lead Trimble's global people experience organization to execute a winning workforce strategy that focuses on culture; talent acquisition, development and retention; diversity and inclusion; and employee engagement."

Jaime Nielsen joined Trimble in 2006 as vice president leading the people initiatives for Trimble's Transportation Sector. During her 22-year career, Nielsen has held director and senior-level management roles centered on building connected cultures through global engagement strategies, while focusing on strategic talent management and building diverse, high-performing talent pools.

Mark Schwartz - Chief Digital Officer

As Trimble's chief digital officer, Schwartz will be responsible for leading the transformation initiatives of Trimble's business systems, processes and infrastructure to better serve the customer through the transition to "as-a-service" business models.

"Mark brings a unique blend of skills and experience to this position," said Painter. "His experience in technology, systems, finance and business leadership will be instrumental in our pursuit of Trimble's digital transformation. Mark will work closely across our various businesses to develop and implement our 'as-a-service' playbook, and is charged to deliver a world-class customer experience in pursuit of our Connect and Scale 2025 strategy."

Schwartz has served as Trimble's vice president of civil construction software responsible for solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds for project owners, civil engineers and contractors. These solutions optimize the design process, allowing customers to collaborate with both owners and contractors to deliver projects on-time and under budget. Schwartz was chief operating officer of a joint venture between Trimble and Caterpillar as well as serving in several senior management roles in finance and technology over his 23-year career.

Leah Lambertson - Senior Vice President of Operations and Head of Sustainability

Leah Lambertson serves as Trimble's senior vice president of operations. In addition to her current role, Lambertson will lead the company's sustainability initiatives.

"Sustainability is one of the defining issues of our generation to address environmental challenges. For decades, Trimble solutions have contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change," said Painter. "The nature of Trimble's technologies provides efficiencies and promotes sustainability in our end markets such as construction, agriculture, forestry, utilities and transportation. Trimble is also taking the next steps in our corporate social responsibility efforts by appointing Leah to lead our sustainability initiative. Our leadership team is committed to further reducing our carbon footprint as well as continuing to develop solutions that enable our customers to reduce their environmental impact. With Leah's experience and leadership capabilities, Trimble is poised to do its part to help build a better world."

Throughout Lambertson's 29-year career, she has held a variety of director and senior-level management roles with increasing responsibilities leading Trimble's worldwide supply chain including manufacturing, IT, real estate and facilities. Lambertson has led compliance programs such as ISO certifications, conflict minerals reporting, environmental compliance (RoHS and WEE) and supply chain transparency. She began her career at Trimble as a process engineer in 1991.

Albert Momo - Vice President and Executive Director of Emerging Markets and Funded Projects and Trimble Foundation Fund Chair

Albert Momo serves as the vice president and executive director of Trimble's emerging markets and funded projects. In addition, Momo will serve as the chair of the Trimble Foundation Fund. Founded in 2017, Trimble Foundation was established to support Trimble's philanthropic efforts. The Foundation's primary areas of focus are female education and empowerment in developing countries and natural disaster relief and recovery.

"I am grateful to transition this role to Albert whose passion for, and experience in, philanthropic work will inspire and engage Trimble employees, while having a lasting impact on the communities we serve," said Painter. "Trimble is so much more than a manufacturer of innovative technology; we pride ourselves as being a responsible corporate citizen, deeply involved in the things that matter to our employees, customers and world."

Prior to joining Trimble in 2017, Momo was a management and program analyst at USAID in charge of a joint USAID-NASA project aimed at helping developing countries through geospatial data and technologies. He has also held senior positions with DigitalGlobe/GeoEye, Bechtel, Rockwell Collins and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Prior to his current position at Trimble, Momo served as director of Institutional Business Development.

