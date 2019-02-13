Trimble Announces Trimble Exchange, an e-Commerce Platform for Pre-Owned Trimble Products

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today Trimble Exchange, an e-commerce platform connecting Trimble's SITECH® dealer network directly with customers in the U.S. looking to purchase pre-owned, refurbished and legacy Trimble products. Inventory listed on Trimble Exchange is populated only by participating, authorized Trimble resellers. Customers shopping on Trimble Exchange complete their purchases through their trusted local dealer, allowing them to shop from a nationwide database and buy locally.

"Trimble's civil construction customers can take advantage of a wide selection of pre-owned equipment at competitive pricing using the Trimble Exchange platform," said Scott Crozier, general manager of Trimble Civil Engineering and Construction. "And they can purchase these Trimble products locally with peace of mind and the benefit of local support."

Trimble Exchange offers the largest online authorized inventory of pre-owned, construction technology from Trimble. Regardless of where the equipment is located, Trimble Exchange routes the purchase to the SITECH dealer nearest to each customer. Trimble Certified Refurbished equipment can also be purchased as well as extended warranties. Using the Trimble Exchange platform, customers get the benefit of local dealer support, ownership verification and Trimble Exchange support.

Trimble Exchange is now available for customers in the U.S. at: www.trimble-exchange.com.

About Trimble's Civil Engineering and Construction Division

Trimble is a leading innovator of hardware and software solutions for civil engineering and construction. Trimble's advanced technologies transform work across the project lifecycle for owners, engineers and contractors. Solutions include planning and design software, precision machine control, site positioning, mobile technologies and real-time connectivity. As part of Trimble's Connected Site® strategy, these solutions empower civil engineers and construction professionals to construct with confidence, delivering significant improvements in productivity at every phase of a project—from concept and design to construction and maintenance.

For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

