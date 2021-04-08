Trimble Expands Availability of Quadri BIM Collaboration Software for Civil Projects to North America

Users have access to both utility and construction information, which enables faster collaboration and drives constructability from the start. With the ability to organize, group and control data sets within a single model or project, Quadri software delivers reliability and transparency of key features and work streams throughout the asset lifecycle.

Creating the Digital As-Built

At the center of the integrated common data model is the digital twin, or virtual model, where users can view, manipulate and test an as-built representation of the project for Internet of Things (IoT) integration. The BIM collaboration software also enables stakeholders to maximize the value of their existing technologies on a software-agnostic platform based on open standards and with API connectors. Additionally, 3D BIM modeling saves time and money by reducing the number of documented drawing sheets by up to 90 percent.

"Trimble Quadri streamlines the data flow from design to construct, providing designers, civil contractors and owners a common data environment to collaborate on infrastructure projects in real-time," said Shelly Nooner, general manager, Trimble Civil Design and Engineering Division. "Available in Europe since 2013, the software has been used in infrastructure projects throughout Norway after the Norwegian Public Roads Administration began requiring digital design models. In preparation for the release in North America, we have been running pilot programs with several U.S. DOTs, including the New Mexico DOT, to understand their needs as they prepare for the Federal Highway Administration's Every Day Counts initiative. Similar to the Norwegian Administration, this initiative promotes wider technology adoption to manage rising costs in infrastructure maintenance."

"The sooner that we can bring designers, engineers, and contractors together, the more efficient a project will be," said Priscilla Benavides, design manager, Central Region New Mexico DOT. "A collaborative platform such as Trimble's Quadri software helps us think as one and work toward efficient project delivery from the design to the constructible model."

Availability

Trimble Quadri BIM collaboration software, formerly only sold in Europe, is now available in North America, expanding Trimble's Connected Construction portfolio.

A virtual launch and demo event will be held on April 27. Register for the event or for more information, visit: constructionsoftware.trimble.com/quadri.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

