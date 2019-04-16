Trimble First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Web Cast

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. PT to review its first quarter 2019 results. The call will be broadcast live on the web at http://investor.trimble.com. Investors without Internet access may dial into the call at 800-528-9198 (U.S.) or 702-928-6633 (international). The passcode is 9089723.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

FTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

