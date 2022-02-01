Trimble Introduces Next Generation 3D Paving Control System for Asphalt Compactors

The system leverages the highly intuitive Android™-based Trimble Roadworks software to maximize ease of use, shortening training times and decreasing downtime for operators already familiar with the Roadworks user interface. With the proper hardware and software configurations, the new system is flexible and can support a variety of jobsite needs and specifications. Roadworks helps contractors save on fuel costs and reduce both machine wear and tear and operator hours. In addition, asphalt temperature mapping provides color-coded data to allow operators to compact at the correct temperature, reducing material waste and rework.

In addition to helping operators achieve greater accuracy and efficiency, Roadworks is available at various pricing levels to help meet the unique needs of each contractor. New compactor licenses make it possible for contractors to pay for only the functionality they need, and office-only licenses provide increased functionality in the office. Users can also benefit from ongoing Roadworks platform development.

"This release is particularly important because every day we're seeing more DOTs and private owners build technology requirements into their RFPs. We're expecting there to be an influx of projects over the coming months and years as the result of increased infrastructure funding," said Kevin Garcia, general manager, Trimble Civil Specialty Solutions. "The Trimble Roadworks platform is specifically designed to be easy to learn and use. Variable pricing helps make this platform even more accessible and levels the playing field for contractors of all types and sizes."

Connected Site Functionality

Roadworks is compatible with Trimble WorksOS and Trimble WorksManager software. This enables contractors to send construction-ready models from the office to the machine as well as to remotely monitor jobsite progress and activity. In addition, productivity data collected from the machine is automatically synced back to the office.

Availability

Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform for Asphalt Compactors is available now to order through the worldwide SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/roadworks-asphalt .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

