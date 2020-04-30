Trimble Introduces the Next Generation of Paving Control for Asphalt Pavers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) announced today Trimble® Roadworks 2D Paving Control Platform for asphalt pavers, an automatic screed control system that can improve the accuracy and productivity in applications of asphalt paving. Trimble Roadworks enables paving contractors to minimize the waste of expensive asphalt material, achieve optimal rideability results as well as finish their projects on time and budget.

Trimble's innovative, next-generation paving control platform features intuitive, easy-to-learn software built on the Android operating system. The state-of-the-art system gives operators of all skill levels the ability to work faster and more productively than ever before.

"Trimble Roadworks takes paving control to the next level," said Kevin Garcia, general manager for Trimble Civil Specialty Solutions. "This new platform leverages the intuitive Trimble machine control interface and applies it to asphalt pavers, making it easy to use and learn, and more accessible for many different types of contractors."

Trimble Roadworks can use a multitude of 2D references to pave with a fixed thickness, making it an ideal lower-cost option for roads that have been graded or milled using 3D machine control. It can be used in production paving applications such as highways, state roads, airports and large commercial surfaces.

Utilizing the same interface as the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform and many of the same sensors as the Trimble PCS400 2D Paving Control System, current Trimble technology users will need minimal training to get started with Trimble Roadworks.

Intuitive Software, Flexible Hardware

The Trimble Roadworks paving control application runs on a 7-inch (18 centimeter) Trimble TD510 touchscreen display. Also featuring two external keypads, contractors can easily change sensor values and input data in the field.

The TD510 interface is optimized for productivity with colorful graphics, natural interactions and gestures and self-discovery features making the software intuitive and easy to learn. Using the Android operating system, operators can download other applications that provide additional useful tools inside the cab such as weather and communications apps.

Trimble Roadworks can be mounted on a variety of new and existing asphalt paving machines, regardless of manufacturer. The flexible system can be configured with a combination of sonic tracers, slope sensors, averaging beam and contact sensors, with the ability to quickly and easily change sensors based on the application. Trimble's system components are rugged and durable for tough construction conditions.

Availability

Trimble Roadworks Paving Control for asphalt pavers is available now through the worldwide SITECH distribution channel. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com/roadworks .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

