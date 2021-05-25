Trimble Introduces Vegetation Management Solution for Improving Electric Utility Infrastructure Resilience

According to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the single largest cause of electric power outages occurs when trees grow or fall into overhead power lines. In addition, tree and power line conflicts have also caused significant wildland fires in both the U.S. and Canada. As electric utility companies in North America actively work to mitigate these threats, their Utility Vegetation Management (UVM) programs represent one of their largest recurring maintenance expenses. Utilities and regulators agree that keeping trees and vegetation from conflicting with overhead conductors is a critical responsibility of all utility companies concerned about electric service reliability and fire mitigation.

Encompassing the entire vegetation management work lifecycle, Trimble Vegetation Manager provides a comprehensive toolkit for electric transmission and distribution utilities, consisting of three modules that can be purchased separately or as a combined solution:

LiDAR Analyzer - Integrates Trimble and third-party provided LiDAR-based geospatial data modeling and analysis to automatically capture vegetation threats





- Integrates Trimble and third-party provided LiDAR-based geospatial data modeling and analysis to automatically capture vegetation threats Program Optimizer - Fine tunes vegetation cutting priorities and actions that target cost reduction, risk mitigation or both





- Fine tunes vegetation cutting priorities and actions that target cost reduction, risk mitigation or both Operational Manager - Delivers operational capabilities for managing and prioritizing the field work of both crews and contractors, delivering visibility and metrics on overall vegetation management program effectiveness

The solution provides direct benefits to utility operators, enabling lower cost vegetation management operations, a reduction in reactive maintenance and reduced exposure to regulatory fines, wildfire risk and environmental impact.

"Trimble Vegetation Manager combines geospatial data with practical work management and analytics," said Tim Gallagher, general manager with Trimble's Utilities & Public Administration Division. "Now transmission and distribution operators and foresters have access to a full vegetation management solution to reduce operational expenses, increase regulatory compliance and meet their system reliability and sustainability goals—all in one software package."

Availability

Trimble Vegetation Manager solution is expected to be available in June 2021 through Trimble and Trimble's authorized network of distribution and reseller partners. For more information and to watch the Trimble Vegetation Manager webinar, visit: upa.trimble.com/en/products/vegetation-management.

About Trimble Utilities and Public Administration

Trimble Utilities and Public Administration (U&PA) provides digital asset and infrastructure lifecycle management solutions for electric, gas, district heating, communications and water utilities and local governments. Through a broad portfolio of cloud software, IoT and mobile solutions, Trimble empowers utilities and local governments with accurate data defining the digital twin as well as predictive model capabilities and analytics. These solutions enable optimal asset management and allow our customers to achieve resilient and sustainable utility networks and communities. For more information, visit: upa.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

