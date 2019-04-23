Trimble Launches Mobile Augmented Reality Tool to Optimize Service by Connecting Remote Experts with Technicians in the Field

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the launch of Trimble PULSE® Remote Expert, an augmented reality (AR) tool that improves the productivity of field service technicians by connecting them with support experts via video, audio and spatial annotations in real-time.

The AR tool provides remotely-located users with a shared, live view using the camera on a smart phone. Both users can add digital annotations, such as text or drawings, directly to the live view by accessing a simple menu displayed on the smartphone screen. Digital annotations can be especially helpful when trying to communicate complex information remotely, or if either user is working in a loud environment.

Trimble PULSE Remote Expert enables businesses across a range of industries, including construction, agriculture, telecommunications and utilities, to rapidly connect remote experts with technicians in the field. It is a simple and powerful application for technicians who require real-time assistance when facing complex or unfamiliar situations, and ultimately helps to improve first-time fix rates, technician productivity and the overall customer service experience.

"Many organizations are looking for new and improved ways of connecting their field workers," said John Cameron, general manager of Trimble's Field Service Management Division. "An aging workforce and skill shortages are adding complexity to the service workflow and organizations are looking for innovative ways to address the challenges."

Key benefits of Trimble PULSE Remote Expert include:

Live, remote connection between a field technician and a support expert to conduct maintenance and repairs, eliminating dependency on paper manuals

Quicker completion of time-critical jobs by collecting key information directly from the customer in the field, in real time

Increased collaboration and knowledge sharing across the workforce with the option to capture, record and replay information or support sessions on command

Trimble PULSE Remote Expert is a standalone mobile application for iOS. It requires wireless Internet connectivity and an ARKit capable iPhone or iPad device with iOS version 12 and above. Visit www.trimblepulse.com/remote-expert to learn more and request a personalized product demonstration. The application is available at the Apple App Store.

About Trimble's Field Service Management Division

Trimble's Field Service Management Division provides cloud and mobile solutions to help businesses connect, monitor, analyze and optimize their field service and fleet operations so businesses can streamline efficiency and increase productivity. The Field Service Management solution suite, Trimble PULSE, connects the mobile workforce through telematics and empowers asset and operations managers to connect with real-time location, utilization, and health data from their entire fleet. Service organizations can better manage their back office operations, schedule and dispatch their jobs, and mobilize their field technicians. Trimble PULSE is a highly scalable and extensible platform that allows for large amounts of data to be analyzed and transformed into insights and actions that drive business operations, offering customers industry-specific, enterprise-level solutions for exceptional performance and ease of use. For more information, visit: www.trimblepulse.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

